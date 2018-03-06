Washington lawmakers move quickly on police deadly force law

Washington lawmakers move quickly on police deadly force lawPosted: Updated:
Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work
HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.>>
VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying
KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.>>
Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out
SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.>>
Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.>>
Oregon man sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle. Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.>>
Idaho high school bans backpacks following threats
CALDWELL, Idaho - A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward. According to the school, students will be allowed to bring small bags and binders to class.>>
Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone. Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on the very same day.>>
Sandpoint officer released from hospital after shooting
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A week ago today, we were reporting about Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley shot in the line of duty. The strength and unity that helped Hatley recover was on display again Tuesday at Kootenai Health, Thankfully, Clark walked away; his family and fellow officers lead the charge out of Kootenai Health.>>
Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act
WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.>>
Trump economic aide Cohn departs after trade disagreement
WASHINGTON (AP) - Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy, the latest in a string of high-level departures from the West Wing.>>
Florida Senate OKs bill for year-round Daylight Saving Time
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida is a step closer to living up to its nickname as “The Sunshine State.” A bill to let Florida remain on Daylight Saving Time year round is headed to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk after the state Senate approved it 33-2 on Tuesday. If Scott signs the “Sunshine Protection Act,” Congress would need to amend existing federal law to allow the change.>>
Broken fan blade cited in United jet's engine failure
Investigators say failure of an engine fan blade caused a United Airlines jet to lose power in one of its two engines over the Pacific last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that a fan blade separated and led to the loss of the cover on the right-side engine of the Boeing 777 on Feb. 13.>>
Judge rules Seattle homeless man's truck is his home
SEATTLE - A Seattle homeless man won't have to sell the truck he's been living in to pat parking tickets and fines thanks to a judge's recent ruling. The ruling could affect hundreds of homeless people in the city living in their vehicles. The judge based the ruling on a 123-year-old law called the Homestead Act. According to the Homestead Act, the government can't force anyone to sell their home to satisfy debts.>>
Washington lawmakers move quickly on police deadly force law
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers are moving quickly to pass a compromise measure that supporters say would make it easier to prosecute police who commit wrongful shootings while still protecting those who make honest mistakes.>>
Washington governor signs bump stock ban
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Sparked by last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas, Washington is the most recent state to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the ban into law Tuesday.>>
Lawmakers ask for new special counsel to probe DOJ "bias"
WASHINGTON (AP) - Two Republican House committee chairmen are calling for a new special counsel to take a broad look at whether Justice Department or FBI employees were biased as they began investigating President Donald Trump's ties to Russia in 2016 and whether there were surveillance abuses as part of that probe.>>
