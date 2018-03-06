Washington lawmakers move quickly on police deadly force law - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington lawmakers move quickly on police deadly force law

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Washington lawmakers are moving quickly to pass a compromise measure that supporters say would make it easier to prosecute police who commit wrongful shootings while still protecting those who make honest mistakes.
  
The News Tribune reports that the deal, announced at a public hearing Tuesday in Olympia, could end years of wrestling over a state law that makes it uniquely difficult for prosecutors to bring charges against officers who commit negligent or reckless shootings.
  
Activists had gathered signatures for an initiative to change the law, and it was expected to be on the ballot in November if lawmakers declined to approve it.  But with some changes, influential police and prosecutor groups agreed to support the measure in a deal to keep it off the ballot.
  
The existing law requires that prosecutors prove an officer acted with malice - a hurdle no other state has. Under the new measure, such determinations would consider what a "reasonable officer" might have done under the circumstances.
  
___
  
Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-03-06 15:35:45 GMT

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.

    >>

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Edwards, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles southwest of Cleveland.

    >>

  • VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-03-06 15:22:00 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

    >>

  • Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-03-06 03:25:57 GMT
    Brandon Kuhlman/FacebookBrandon Kuhlman/Facebook

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail

    Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:08 PM EST2018-03-07 03:08:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone.  Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on the very same day.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone.  Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on the very same day.

    >>

  • Sandpoint officer released from hospital after shooting

    Sandpoint officer released from hospital after shooting

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:31 PM EST2018-03-07 02:31:06 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - A week ago today, we were reporting about Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley shot in the line of duty. The strength and unity that helped Hatley recover was on display again Tuesday at Kootenai Health,  Thankfully, Clark walked away; his family and fellow officers lead the charge out of Kootenai Health.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - A week ago today, we were reporting about Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley shot in the line of duty. The strength and unity that helped Hatley recover was on display again Tuesday at Kootenai Health,  Thankfully, Clark walked away; his family and fellow officers lead the charge out of Kootenai Health.

    >>

  • Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act

    Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:07 PM EST2018-03-07 02:07:30 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

    >>
    •   