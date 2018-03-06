Judge rules Seattle homeless man's truck is his home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Judge rules Seattle homeless man's truck is his home

SEATTLE -

A Seattle homeless man won't have to sell the truck he's been living in to pat parking tickets and fines thanks to a judge's recent ruling. The ruling could affect hundreds of homeless people in the city living in their vehicles.

The judge based the ruling on a 123-year-old law called the Homestead Act. According to the Homestead Act, the government can't force anyone to sell their home to satisfy debts. It's reportedly the first time anyone has successfully argued that a vehicle can be a home.

Steven Long has been living in his truck since 2014, but it was impounded last year after it was parked on a Seattle street for five months.

"I had eight colds that year and pneumonia, to boot. I normally have only one or two colds a year," Long told KIRO-TV

A 2017 survey by nonprofit organization All Home counted more than 5,400 people leaving on the streets of Seattle, with half of them living in their cars and trucks.

Long's lawyer, Ann LoGerfo with Columbia Legal Services, called the ruling a major victory. LoGerfo and her legal team argued that state law says a home can't be sold to pay debts. The judge determined that Long's truck was his home and couldn't be held for the $900 impound fees he owes.

"So the impound system where there's an impound and you can't get your vehicle - and here a house - out until you pay pretty hefty fines violates the Homestead Act," LoGerfo said. 

The City of Seattle on the other hand argued that impounding Long's truck did not constitute a "forced sale." In a statement, the city attorney said, "The City disagrees with the court's ruling and is evaluating its options."

The city can still issue tickets to anyone who parks a vehicle for more than 72 hours, but if it's someone's home, they cannot impound it.

The city can appeal the ruling.

  • Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.

  • VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

  • Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

  • Sandpoint officer released from hospital after shooting

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - A week ago today, we were reporting about Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley shot in the line of duty. The strength and unity that helped Hatley recover was on display again Tuesday at Kootenai Health,  Thankfully, Clark walked away; his family and fellow officers lead the charge out of Kootenai Health.

  • Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

  • Trump economic aide Cohn departs after trade disagreement

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy, the latest in a string of high-level departures from the West Wing.

