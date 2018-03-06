Florida Senate OKs bill for year-round Daylight Saving Time - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Florida Senate OKs bill for year-round Daylight Saving Time

Posted: Updated:
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -

Florida is a step closer to living up to its nickname as “The Sunshine State.”

A bill to let Florida remain on Daylight Saving Time year round is headed to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk after the state Senate approved it 33-2 on Tuesday.

If Scott signs the “Sunshine Protection Act,” Congress would need to amend existing federal law to allow the change.

While the rest of the Eastern United States would set their clocks back in the fall, Florida wouldn’t, leaving it with more sunshine in the evening during the winter. Northwest Florida is currently in the Central time zone.

Hawaii, most of Arizona, and a handful of U.S. territories — including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands — do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-03-06 15:35:45 GMT

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.

    >>

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Edwards, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles southwest of Cleveland.

    >>

  • VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-03-06 15:22:00 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

    >>

  • Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-03-06 03:25:57 GMT
    Brandon Kuhlman/FacebookBrandon Kuhlman/Facebook

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sandpoint officer released from hospital after shooting

    Sandpoint officer released from hospital after shooting

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:31 PM EST2018-03-07 02:31:06 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - A week ago today, we were reporting about Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley shot in the line of duty. The strength and unity that helped Hatley recover was on display again Tuesday at Kootenai Health,  Thankfully, Clark walked away; his family and fellow officers lead the charge out of Kootenai Health.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - A week ago today, we were reporting about Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley shot in the line of duty. The strength and unity that helped Hatley recover was on display again Tuesday at Kootenai Health,  Thankfully, Clark walked away; his family and fellow officers lead the charge out of Kootenai Health.

    >>

  • Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act

    Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:07 PM EST2018-03-07 02:07:30 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

    >>

  • Trump economic aide Cohn departs after trade disagreement

    Trump economic aide Cohn departs after trade disagreement

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-03-07 01:33:56 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy, the latest in a string of high-level departures from the West Wing.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy, the latest in a string of high-level departures from the West Wing.

    >>
    •   