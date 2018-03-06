Sandpoint officer released from hospital after shooting

A week ago today, we were reporting about Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley shot in the line of duty.

The strength and unity that helped Hatley recover was on display again Tuesday at Kootenai Health, helping Sandpoint Police Officer Eric Clark, and displaying the tight-knit community of those behind the badge.

Thankfully, Clark walked away; his family and fellow officers led the charge out of Kootenai Health.

Deputies, officers, and EMS all lined up ready to send Clark and his family home.

A procession of police cars made their way from the hospital up Highway 95 back to Sandpoint.

Officer Eric Clark joined the Sandpoint Police Department in 2015. He was shot Monday morning in the neck and hand, he has a lengthy road to recovery ahead.