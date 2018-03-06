Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail

Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone.

Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on Saturday.

The woman says she and her boyfriend were walking along the trail when two men wearing identical clothing appeared out of nowhere, both of them armed, one even had a gun visible.

"It was a very populated area and it's scary to think what could have happened," she said.

It was a terrifying experience for a Spokane Valley that just wanted to enjoy some fresh air and sunshine on the Centennial Trail.

"We kind of walked down past Kendall Yards to an area where there's a pedestrian bridge across the water and saw somebody under the bridge, and soon they were crossing the bridge, and as they walked past us I noticed he was gripping something in his hand and four silver bright rings on."

The victim describes the person as between 5 foot 5 and 5 foot 6 inches tall and stocky. They were wearing white pants, white shoes, and red, black and white plaid shirts with a red bandana.

The couple says they thought it was sketchy but continued walking anyway and didn't think much about it, until they saw someone else wearing the same outfit as the person they just saw walked past.

"Shortly after that, we are walking up the hill and noticed what we thought was the same guy dressed in identical clothing but it wasn't the same guy and as we got closer we both realized he had a gun in his hand. We both saw the barrel we turned around and ran back a little ways."

As they were pulling out their phones, the man turned around and started walking away, but the couple saw he had a large knife hanging from his hip. For them, it was a close call, but they want to tell others to be aware of your surroundings while on any trail.

"What is so scary about it is what could have happened. Be aware of your surroundings. If we didn't see that gun and weren't paying attention, I don't know what could have happened."

If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.