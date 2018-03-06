Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trai - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone. 

Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on Saturday.

The woman says she and her boyfriend were walking along the trail when two men wearing identical clothing appeared out of nowhere, both of them armed, one even had a gun visible.

"It was a very populated area and it's scary to think what could have happened," she said.

It was a terrifying experience for a Spokane Valley that just wanted to enjoy some fresh air and sunshine on the Centennial Trail.

"We kind of walked down past Kendall Yards to an area where there's a pedestrian bridge across the water and saw somebody under the bridge, and soon they were crossing the bridge, and as they walked past us I noticed he was gripping something in his hand and four silver bright rings on."

The victim describes the person as between 5 foot 5 and 5 foot 6 inches tall and stocky. They were wearing white pants, white shoes, and red, black and white plaid shirts with a red bandana.

The couple says they thought it was sketchy but continued walking anyway and didn't think much about it, until  they saw someone else wearing the same outfit as the person they just saw walked past.

"Shortly after that, we are walking up the hill and noticed what we thought was the same guy dressed in identical clothing but it wasn't the same guy and as we got closer we both realized he had a gun in his hand. We both saw the barrel we turned around and ran back a little ways."

As they were pulling out their phones, the man turned around and started walking away, but the couple saw he had a large knife hanging from his hip. For them, it was a close call, but they want to tell others to be aware of your surroundings while on any trail.

"What is so scary about it is what could have happened. Be aware of your surroundings. If we didn't see that gun and weren't paying attention, I don't know what could have happened."

If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-03-06 15:35:45 GMT

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.

    >>

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Edwards, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles southwest of Cleveland.

    >>

  • VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-03-06 15:22:00 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

    >>

  • Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-03-06 03:25:57 GMT
    Brandon Kuhlman/FacebookBrandon Kuhlman/Facebook

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-03-07 05:05:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

    >>

  • Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:58 PM EST2018-03-07 04:58:02 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.    The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleges the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump didn't personally sign it.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.    The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleges the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump didn't personally sign it.

    >>

  • No. 6 Gonzaga beats BYU 74-54 for sixth straight WCC title

    No. 6 Gonzaga beats BYU 74-54 for sixth straight WCC title

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-03-07 04:53:33 GMT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Killian Tillie scored 22 points and No. 6 Gonzaga raced away to its sixth straight West Coast Conference title with a 74-54 victory over BYU on Tuesday night.    Gonzaga (30-4) appeared as if it would lock into a defensive battle with BYU (24-10). The Zags turned it into a title-game rout with a halftime-spanning 36-6 run to win their 17th WCC title.

    >>

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Killian Tillie scored 22 points and No. 6 Gonzaga raced away to its sixth straight West Coast Conference title with a 74-54 victory over BYU on Tuesday night.    Gonzaga (30-4) appeared as if it would lock into a defensive battle with BYU (24-10). The Zags turned it into a title-game rout with a halftime-spanning 36-6 run to win their 17th WCC title.

    >>
    •   