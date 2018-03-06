Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'AlenePosted: Updated:
Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work
HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.>>
VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying
KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.>>
Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out
SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.>>
Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.>>
Oregon man sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle. Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.>>
Idaho high school bans backpacks following threats
CALDWELL, Idaho - A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward. According to the school, students will be allowed to bring small bags and binders to class.>>
No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.>>
Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleges the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump didn't personally sign it.>>
No. 6 Gonzaga beats BYU 74-54 for sixth straight WCC title
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Killian Tillie scored 22 points and No. 6 Gonzaga raced away to its sixth straight West Coast Conference title with a 74-54 victory over BYU on Tuesday night. Gonzaga (30-4) appeared as if it would lock into a defensive battle with BYU (24-10). The Zags turned it into a title-game rout with a halftime-spanning 36-6 run to win their 17th WCC title.>>
Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone. Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on the very same day.>>
Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird.">>
Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.>>
Sandpoint officer released from hospital after shooting
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A week ago today, we were reporting about Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley shot in the line of duty. The strength and unity that helped Hatley recover was on display again Tuesday at Kootenai Health, Thankfully, Clark walked away; his family and fellow officers lead the charge out of Kootenai Health.>>
Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act
WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.>>
Trump economic aide Cohn departs after trade disagreement
WASHINGTON (AP) - Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy, the latest in a string of high-level departures from the West Wing.>>
Florida Senate OKs bill for year-round Daylight Saving Time
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida is a step closer to living up to its nickname as “The Sunshine State.” A bill to let Florida remain on Daylight Saving Time year round is headed to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk after the state Senate approved it 33-2 on Tuesday. If Scott signs the “Sunshine Protection Act,” Congress would need to amend existing federal law to allow the change.>>
