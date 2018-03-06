Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation.

Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle. But her friend pulled out her pepper spray and he backed off.

Bechard says they eventually called police who showed up and asked him to leave, but minutes later she says he returned and police escorted him from the parking lot.

But this isn’t the first instance, she says. Her friend's sister had the same thing happen to her at the Spokane Valley Mall with someone who appeared to be the same man.

She hopes by speaking up more people will be aware of their surroundings.

“Especially with so many bad things happening right now in our area so that people are just aware so that if this guy happens to do something bad that it doesn't happen to them,” Bechard said.

KHQ reached out to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, they tell us they are not actively investigating this.

Essentially, there has been no harm done and unfortunately it’s not against the law to act creepy.