Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers.

According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird." But what started out as an English assignment at Rogers High School quickly turned into controversy when parents saw it.

The assignment in question was to look at the history of "the N word" in America.

We brought the assignment to the attention of school district officials, the instructor was going to send a letter home to parents expressing regrets for any misunderstanding or mischaracterization of the assignment and pull it from the syllabus.

The school district says that while the instructor's intentions were good to provide historical context to language use in a classic novel, the assignment was not appropriate as delivered.