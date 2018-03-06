Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

LOS ANGELES -

An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.
  
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleges the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump didn't personally sign it.
  
Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed she had sex with Trump once and then carried on a yearslong platonic relationship. She has, through a lawyer, denied the two had an affair.
  
Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, has said he paid the porn actress $130,000 out of his own pocket as part of the agreement. He's denied there was ever an affair.
  
The lawsuit also alleges that Cohen has tried to "intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence."

