Stormy Daniels' lawyer won't detail evidence of affair

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES -

8:15 a.m.
  
A lawyer for Michael Cohen, a Trump attorney who has said he paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement, says Daniels lied in her "60 Minutes" interview about having an affair with Donald Trump in 2006.
  
"The lying is all over that piece," says David Schwarz, Cohen's lawyer, on ABC "Good Morning America."
  
Trump has denied an affair. Daniels received the payment days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence and has sought to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.
  
Schwartz also says the suggestion by Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, that someone associated with Trump or his organization was behind a threatening incident in 2011 is "speculation" and "guesswork."
  
Daniels said in the "60 Minutes" interview that in 2011 man approached her in a parking lot as she was going to a fitness class with her daughter. She says the man told her: "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story."
  
Schwartz disparaged Daniels' claim, saying she didn't go to the police over the incident, but simply proceeded "to her Pilates class."

8 a.m.
  
The lawyer representing adult film star Stormy Daniels is declining to specify what evidence he is still holding back in support of allegations Daniels had an affair with Donald Trump and was threatened if she didn't keep silent.
  
Michael Avenatti tells NBC on Monday that his client is "not going to get into the details of everything we have at this time." But he insists "there will be more evidence."
  
He made the rounds of television talk shows the morning after Daniels' "60 Minutes" interview on CBS. On Monday, Avenatti was asked about his tweet last week of a photo of a CD or DVD that he told CBS was a "warning shot." But he declined to say more about the image, which is unlabeled and indistinct.
  
Daniels said on "60 Minutes" that she was threatened by an unidentified man to keep silent about her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.
  
Avenatti says he is still working to verify the man's identity. He says he has no direct evidence tying the threat to Trump or his lawyer "other than common sense."
  
__
  
12:34 a.m.
  
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006, telling her story in a highly anticipated interview with CBS' "60 Minutes."
  
Daniels said she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump, an incident that she said happened while she was with her young daughter. She said in the interview that aired Sunday that she had one encounter of consensual sex with the future president.
  
The adult film actress, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.
  
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleges the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump didn't personally sign it.
  
Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed she had sex with Trump once and then carried on a yearslong platonic relationship. She has, through a lawyer, denied the two had an affair.
  
Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, has said he paid the porn actress $130,000 out of his own pocket as part of the agreement. He's denied there was ever an affair.
  
The lawsuit also alleges that Cohen has tried to "intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

