Survey: US businesses hire 235,000 new workers in February

U.S. companies added a healthy 235,000 jobs last month, led by solid gains in construction, hotels and restaurants, and education and health care, according to a private survey.
  
Payroll provider ADP said Wednesday that February's hiring comes after businesses added 244,000 people in January and 249,000 in December. Those gains should be enough to lower the unemployment rate, currently a low 4.1 percent, over time.
  
A FactSet survey shows that economists believe the U.S. jobs report for February will likely show a gain of 200,000 jobs on Friday.
  
Still, ADP's report and government figures frequently diverge. Last month, the government said 200,000 jobs were added, below ADP's initial estimate of 234,000. That figure has since been revised higher.

  • No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

  • Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

  • Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

  • Survey: US businesses hire 235,000 new workers in February

    WASHINGTON - U.S. companies added a healthy 235,000 jobs last month, led by solid gains in construction, hotels and restaurants, and education and health care, according to a private survey. Payroll provider ADP said Wednesday that February's hiring comes after businesses added 244,000 people in January and 249,000 in December. 

  • US trade gap rises to $56.6 billion, highest since 2008

    WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit rose in January to the highest level since October 2008, defying President Donald Trump's efforts to bring more balance to America's trade with the rest of the world. The Commerce Department says the trade deficit rose to $56.6 billion in January, up from $53.9 billion in December and the highest since October 2008's $60.2 billion trade gap.

  • No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

