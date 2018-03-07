Survey: US businesses hire 235,000 new workers in February

Survey: US businesses hire 235,000 new workers in FebruaryPosted: Updated:
No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.>>
Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird.">>
Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.>>
Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone. Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on the very same day.>>
VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying
KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.>>
Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work
HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.>>
Survey: US businesses hire 235,000 new workers in February
WASHINGTON - U.S. companies added a healthy 235,000 jobs last month, led by solid gains in construction, hotels and restaurants, and education and health care, according to a private survey. Payroll provider ADP said Wednesday that February's hiring comes after businesses added 244,000 people in January and 249,000 in December.>>
US trade gap rises to $56.6 billion, highest since 2008
WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit rose in January to the highest level since October 2008, defying President Donald Trump's efforts to bring more balance to America's trade with the rest of the world. The Commerce Department says the trade deficit rose to $56.6 billion in January, up from $53.9 billion in December and the highest since October 2008's $60.2 billion trade gap.>>
No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 6th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 6th.>>
Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleges the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump didn't personally sign it.>>
No. 6 Gonzaga beats BYU 74-54 for sixth straight WCC title
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Killian Tillie scored 22 points and No. 6 Gonzaga raced away to its sixth straight West Coast Conference title with a 74-54 victory over BYU on Tuesday night. Gonzaga (30-4) appeared as if it would lock into a defensive battle with BYU (24-10). The Zags turned it into a title-game rout with a halftime-spanning 36-6 run to win their 17th WCC title.>>
Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone. Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on the very same day.>>
Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird.">>
Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.>>
Sandpoint officer released from hospital after shooting
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A week ago today, we were reporting about Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley shot in the line of duty. The strength and unity that helped Hatley recover was on display again Tuesday at Kootenai Health, Thankfully, Clark walked away; his family and fellow officers lead the charge out of Kootenai Health.>>
