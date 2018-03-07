DACA supporters rally outside Rep. McMorris Rodgers' office - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

DACA supporters rally outside Rep. McMorris Rodgers' office

SPOKANE, Wash. -

This week a group of student DACA supporters rallied outside the office of Washington representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

The rally was held on the date that DACA was proposed to have been terminated. The Supreme Court has instead given the program temporary survival by overruling the appeal. This comes as no comfort to the 700,000 undocumented people enrolled in the program as their fate remains uncertain.

Brenda Rodriguez, a senior at Washington State University, came into the USA at 9 years old. She is among many whose dream of living and prospering in this country are being threatened by the termination of DACA.

"I'm tired of my life being used as a bargaining chip for both political parties," Rodriguez said. "We have been given deadline after deadline, and every time Congress has failed to protect me and my family."

Rodriguez and others feel that McMorris Rodgers has failed the immigrant community after promising to come up with a solution for equal and permanent protection by the fifth of March.

McMorris Rodgers was out of her office during the rally and was unable to respond to the allegations.  

This article was written by KHQ intern Darby Sparks.

