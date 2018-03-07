PHOTOS: Deputies searching for person who stole truck from Spokane Valley gas station

Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help finding the person responsible for stealing a pickup from a gas station in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the white 2009 Toyota Tacoma with Idaho plates K600120 was stolen from the Maverick station at Montgomery and Argonne at around 7:30 a.m.

The victim says she left the truck running while she went inside. She came out a few minutes later and the truck was gone.

A deputy reviewed the surveillance footage and obtained pictures of a possible suspect.

That man is described as white, late 20’s to early 30’s, medium build, brown hair with a full beard and mustache. He was wearing a blue jacket with a hood, blue jeans, black rim glasses, and a grey camo baseball style cap.

The victim told deputies there was a silver revolver with black grips inside the truck.

"We remind everyone to not leave their vehicle running unattended, no matter how quickly you plan to return to it," Deputy Mark Gregory said in a release. "Criminals are looking for opportunities to steal your property."

Anyone who sees this vehicle, knows of its location or can help identify this male is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911, reference #10030070.