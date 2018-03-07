Man who misspelled robbery notes to tellers gets sentenced - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man who misspelled robbery notes to tellers gets sentenced

BOSTON -

A Massachusetts man authorities dubbed the "spelling bee bandit" because the notes he passed to tellers during multiple bank robberies in the Boston area contained the same spelling error has been sentenced.
  
Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Jason Englen was sentenced to seven years of prison and three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in November to four counts of bank robbery.
  
Authorities say the Chelsea man entered an Arlington bank on Oct. 31, 2016, approached a teller and handed over a note written on a deposit slip indicating a robbery was in progress, except robbery was spelled with just one "B."
  
Over the next few weeks, he robbed banks in Reading, Burlington and Peabody using notes with the same misspelling. He was arrested in December 2016.

