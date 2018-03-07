Former Spokane Police Sgt. found guilty of second degree rape

A few hours after the case was put into the hands of jury, former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis was found guilty of second degree rape Wednesday afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Details released in alleged sexual assault case against Spokane Police Officer

Victim's DNA found in car of Spokane Police Officer charged with rape

Ennis took the stand on Tuesday and testified the sexual contact between him and fellow officer at a 2015 house party was consensual.

The victim testified she woke up to Ennis sexually assaulting her.

Police Chief Craig Meidl issued the following statement regarding the verdict:

“Foremost as a department we will continue to support the officer involved and ensure she has all available resources to assist her on both a personal and professional level. She is a valuable member of our agency and we will ensure that we do everything in our power to help her in the healing process. This has been a difficult time for everyone—those directly involved, their families and friends, our community and our department. The serious impact this incident, investigation and trial has had cannot be disregarded or minimized. We have confidence and respect for due process of the criminal justice system. With that said, we will not be able to comment further as we know an appeals process could follow after today’s guilty verdict.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.