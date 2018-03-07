Report: Washington No.1 for NRA state candidate contributions - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Report: Washington No.1 for NRA state candidate contributions

SEATTLE -

The Seattle Times reports that the National Rifle Association has been spending more money on state elections in Washington than any other state in recent years.
  
An analysis by the newspaper showed that candidate contributions totaling about $203,000 helped the campaigns for both the Washington state House and Senate between 2012 and 2016, the most recent election year for which reliable data is available from the National Institute of Money in State Politics, a nonpartisan organization that compiles campaign-finance information. Texas was a distant second over that period with $95,750, according to the newspaper's analysis.
  
According to the data, which are a compilation of campaign-finance reports from all U.S. states, contributions to state-level candidates in Washington began ramping up in 2010, when Democrats had significant majorities in both chambers.
  
Currently, Democrats have a one-vote majority in the Washington state Senate and two-seat majority in the House.

  • No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

  • Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

  • Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

  • McMorris Rogers among House Republicans urging Trump to reconsider tariffs

    WASHINGTON (AP) - On Wednesday, Cathy McMorris Rodgers joined more than 100 House Republicans in sending a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider broad tariffs on steel and aluminum products because of their impact on Eastern Washington's economy. 

  • Alabama police: Teen killed in accidental school shooting

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama, high school that has left another student injured. Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental.

  • Barbie releases new dolls in honor of International Women's Day

    A snowboarding champion, a pioneering mathematician for NASA, an iconic artist; Barbie is marking International Women's Day, March 8, by honoring some of the inspiring women of the present and the past. The brand announced Tuesday that it has chosen 17 modern-day and historic role models to honor with a doll in their likeness. The 14 new honorees of the brand's "Shero" program include: Patty Jenkins, director of "Wonder Woman;" Chloe Kim, who won an Olympic ...>>
