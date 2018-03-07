Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, March 7th

NEW YORK (AP) - A man who doesn't drink but was arrested on an impaired driving charge has settled his lawsuit against New York City for nearly $1 million.

According to the Daily News , Oliver Wiggins says he was charged in a cover-up after an officer ran a Brooklyn stop sign and hit his car in 2015.

He tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Three months later, prosecutors dismissed the charges.

Wiggins says he had his driver's license suspended and his insurance company wouldn't cover car repairs because of the arrest.

The New York Police Department referred a comment request to the New York City Law Department, which says settling the case was in the city's best interest.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No more snow for some students in Dagenham, England.

The Jo Richardson Community School has banned students from touching snow on school grounds.

The headmaster says they made the move to protect from potential lawsuits due to injury.

Playing in the snow also makes the children's clothes wet and "unfit for school."

In response, people have been mocking the school, calling it a "snowflake."

Others are defending the decision though, saying the school could be held responsible if a child is injured.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HAGERMAN, N.M. (AP) - Something stinks in one southeastern New Mexico town and residents want police on the case.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports skunk smell is plaguing the town of Hagerman, New Mexico, thanks to a mild winter that is bringing out the smelling mammals early.

Viola Badcock, the owner of Hagerman Township Animal Shelter, says the annoying animals are hanging in town and generally are not healthy. She says their stink appears to be a growing problem.

Hagerman Police Patrolman Adam Chavez says officers are settling up traps around town and in nearby Lake Arthur and Dexter.

Chavez says healthy skunks caught in traps will be relocated on the east side of town near a river.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA will fly you to the sun - or at least your name.

Now until April 27, NASA is accepting online submissions for this hottest ticket in town. The names will be sent on the Parker Solar Probe all the way to the sun.

Once launched this summer from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the probe will eventually come within 4 million miles of our star, closer than any other spacecraft. Temperatures will reach 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,300 degrees Celsius), as the spacecraft zips in and out of this atmospheric hot zone. Until now, the materials for such a grueling journey were unavailable.

Actor William Shatner, who portrayed Capt. James Kirk in the old "Star Trek" TV series, is NASA's pitchman for the send-your-name-to-the-sun campaign.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.

WOIO-TV reports Nickolette Botsford said she felt something hard while eating the nuts and vomited when she saw it looked like a tooth.

The Ravenna woman said a hospital confirmed it as a human tooth spotted with dried blood. Her hospital report says she was treated for exposure to blood or bodily fluids.

It's unclear what product Botsford was eating and where it was purchased.

Botsford called Planters' parent company, which recently picked up the tooth for testing.

Kraft Heinz Co., based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, confirmed the item was a "foreign object" and said it's investigating its manufacturing process and suppliers.

The company's email Tuesday night says it hasn't received any related complaints.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.

The Parks Department says it has reversed a prior decision to remove the trees' sweaters after residents of the West Village neighborhood told The New York Post that the colorful threads on about two dozen neighborhood trees increased business and foot traffic.

Parks spokesman Sam Biederman says the department had a change of heart and the sweaters will not be removed by officials.

Local business owner Holly Boardman installed the sweaters last Thanksgiving in order to beautify the neighborhood street.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) - Please God, give me salvation - and a car.

That prayer may have been uttered by more than a few people at a Maryland church on Sunday. That's because Destiny Church in Columbia handed out five used cars to demonstrate God's goodness and to attract new members.

The Washington Post reported that the church gave away the cars to increase attendance at its new location. It was the first Sunday at a building in a strip mall for the 7-year-old nondenominational church.

Pastor Stephen Chandler said the predominantly African-American church normally draws up to 1,100 people. This week, the church gave away 2,250 tickets in advance of three services.

The church added a fourth service, which meant it had to buy another car to give away. The fifth car was given to a family in need.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - One problem with self-driving cars is people.

The Los Angeles Times reports that of six crash reports filed in California so far this year, two involved a person attacking a robot car.

Both incidents happened in San Francisco, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.

On Jan. 2, a vehicle operated by General Motors' Cruise driverless car division was waiting at a green light for pedestrians to cross when a shouting man ran across the street against the do-not-walk signal and struck its bumper and hatch, damaging a taillight.

The car was in autonomous mode but a driver was behind the wheel.

On Jan. 28, another GM autonomous vehicle with a human driving had stopped behind a taxi when the taxi driver got out and slapped the front passenger-side window.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) - Spring break is underway and the beer is already flowing - onto a Florida interstate highway.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials said on Facebook Wednesday that a tractor-trailer carrying Busch beer spilled its cargo onto Interstate 10 in the Florida Panhandle.

In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Michael Nolan Powell of Simpsonville, South Carolina, failed to maintain his lane, resulting in the truck running onto the shoulder of the road before overturning. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and is charged with careless driving.

Troopers said about 60,000 pounds (27,000 kilograms) of Busch beer was tossed from the trailer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Five decades after it went missing, a south Alabama woman has found a Tennessee surgeon's ring while exploring a neighborhood with her metal detector.

Al.com reports that Barbara Burgess found Dr. Stephen R. Sheppard's University of Tennessee Class of 1970 ring in front of a home in a subdivision behind the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

The ring was about four inches deep in the dirt.

She contacted the University of Tennessee's Office of Alumni Affairs. Officials learned Sheppard had previously contacted the office about his missing ring.

Sheppard lost the ring about 50 years ago, when he was attending medical school and living at the house where the ring was found.

Burgess and Sheppard met shortly after the ring was found and it was returned to him.