Amazon working to fix creepy Alexa laughter

I for one welcome our new robot overlords. But some users of Amazon's digital assistant Alexa on devices like the Echo and Dot are freaking out over a bug that causes Alexa to creepily laugh, unprompted.

Twitter user @CaptHandlebar first noticed the odd issue last month and took video to prove it. Following up with a tweet, "Yes everyone, this is real."

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

Since then, more Alexa users have taken note of the unsettling trend.

Amazon told tech website The Verge, Wednesday, that they are aware of the problem and working to fix it.

Just don't ask her to open the pod bay doors.