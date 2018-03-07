Amazon working to fix creepy Alexa laughter - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Amazon working to fix creepy Alexa laughter

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
KHQ.com -

I for one welcome our new robot overlords. But some users of Amazon's digital assistant Alexa on devices like the Echo and Dot are freaking out over a bug that causes Alexa to creepily laugh, unprompted.

Twitter user @CaptHandlebar first noticed the odd issue last month and took video to prove it. Following up with a tweet, "Yes everyone, this is real."

Since then, more Alexa users have taken note of the unsettling trend.

Amazon told tech website The Verge, Wednesday, that they are aware of the problem and working to fix it.

Just don't ask her to open the pod bay doors.

  • No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

  • Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

  • Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

  • Oldest known message in a bottle found on Australia beach

     PERTH, Australia - A woman from Australia has found the world's oldest known message in a bottle nearly 132 years after it was thrown into the sea, experts say. Tonya Illman discovered the bottle half-buried in the sand on a beach in Western Australia, just north of Wedge Island, 180 kilometers (112 miles) north of the state capital Perth. The message, dated 12 June 1886, was thrown into the Indian Ocean from the German sailing barque 

  • McMorris Rogers among House Republicans urging Trump to reconsider tariffs

    WASHINGTON (AP) - On Wednesday, Cathy McMorris Rodgers joined more than 100 House Republicans in sending a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider broad tariffs on steel and aluminum products because of their impact on Eastern Washington's economy. 

  • Alabama police: Teen killed in accidental school shooting

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama, high school that has left another student injured. Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental.

