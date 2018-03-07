Alabama police: Teen killed in accidental school shooting

Alabama police: Teen killed in accidental school shootingPosted: Updated:
No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.>>
Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird.">>
Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.>>
Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone. Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on the very same day.>>
VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying
KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.>>
Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work
HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.>>
HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Edwards, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles southwest of Cleveland.>>
McMorris Rogers among House Republicans urging Trump to reconsider tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) - On Wednesday, Cathy McMorris Rodgers joined more than 100 House Republicans in sending a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider broad tariffs on steel and aluminum products because of their impact on Eastern Washington's economy.>>
Alabama police: Teen killed in accidental school shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama, high school that has left another student injured. Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental.>>
Barbie releases new dolls in honor of International Women's Day
Barbie releases new dolls in honor of International Women's Day
A snowboarding champion, a pioneering mathematician for NASA, an iconic artist; Barbie is marking International Women's Day, March 8, by honoring some of the inspiring women of the present and the past. The brand announced Tuesday that it has chosen 17 modern-day and historic role models to honor with a doll in their likeness. The 14 new honorees of the brand's "Shero" program include: Patty Jenkins, director of "Wonder Woman;" Chloe Kim, who won an Olympic ...
AG investigators arrest Kootenai County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man was arrested Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child following an investigation by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden reported that 26-year-old Leonard L. Stewart was booked into the Kootenai County Jail following his arrest.>>
VIDEO: Distracted driver collides with Adams County deputy's pickup truck
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - A distracted driver is facing charges after the Adams County Sheriff's Department says he collided with a deputy's pickup truck Tuesday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., a security camera captured a silver Dodge pickup truck hit a parked pickup truck. According to the sheriff's office, the driver, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Anderson, then backed up before fleeing the scene. No one was injured. The pickup truck>>
Reports: Several people injured in knife attack in Vienna
BERLIN (AP) - Austrian media report that several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna. News website heute.at reports that the attack happened Wednesday evening, when a man with a knife randomly attacked pedestrians near the capital's famous Prater park. Citing a police spokesman, the Austria Press Agency reports that three people were seriously injured and that police are still searching for the attacker.>>
Amazon working to fix creepy Alexa laughter
KHQ.com - I for one welcome our new robot overlords. But some users of Amazon's digital assistant Alexa on devices like the Echo and Dot are freaking out over a bug that causes Alexa to creepily laugh, unprompted. Twitter user @CaptHandlebar first noticed the odd issue last month and took video to prove it.>>
Sheriff: Body found near Washington bunker was decapitated
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California. The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.>>
Former Spokane Police Sgt. found guilty of second degree rape
SPOKANE, Wash. - A few hours after the case was put into the hands of jury, former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis was found guilty of second degree rape Wednesday afternoon. Ennis took the stand on Tuesday and testified the sexual contact between him and fellow officer at a 2015 house party was consensual. The victim testified she woke up to Ennis sexually assaulting her.>>
Law makes it easier for Hanford workers to get worker comp
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill designed to make it easier for workers on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation to qualify for worker compensation benefits. The state Legislature recently passed a bill to ease the standards Hanford workers, who for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons, must meet in order to receive such benefits.>>
