Alabama police: Teen killed in accidental school shooting

The Latest on a shooting at an Alabama high school (all times local):



5:45 p.m.



Police say a 17-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama, high school that has left another student injured.



Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental.



Wilson declined to identify the dead student and the other injured. He also says authorities are investigating whether the gun accidentally discharged or if it was intentional.



The chief says the shooting occurred as school was being dismissed Wednesday, adding it's not from where "someone from the outside came into the school."



Wilson did not respond to questions as to who fired the gun, adding investigators have the firearm in their possession.



Previous coverage:

Authorities say two students have been hurt in an accidental shooting during afternoon dismissal at a high school in Alabama's largest city.



Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told local media organizations that one of the students suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting Wednesday afternoon. Shelton called it an "accidental shooting" but details weren't immediately available.



The Birmingham City school system said in a statement that the shooting at Huffman High School prompted a brief lockdown and police were called. It says students were subsequently let go and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)