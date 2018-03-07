VIDEO: Distracted driver collides with Adams County deputy's pic - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: Distracted driver collides with Adams County deputy's pickup truck

Posted: Updated:
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. -

A distracted driver is facing charges after the Adams County Sheriff's Department says he collided with a deputy's pickup truck Tuesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a security camera captured a silver Dodge pickup truck hit a parked pickup truck. According to the sheriff's office, the driver, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Anderson, then backed up before fleeing the scene. 

Anderson was charged with hit and run, reckless driving and using a personal electronic device while driving.

No one was injured.

The pickup truck struck by Anderson is owned by a deputy who was off-duty at the time. A sheriff’s office patrol vehicle parked in front of the truck was not damaged.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-03-07 07:08:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

    >>

  • Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

    Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-03-07 03:35:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

    >>

  • Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

    Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:22 PM EST2018-03-07 03:22:38 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Oldest known message in a bottle found on Australia beach

    Oldest known message in a bottle found on Australia beach

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:53 PM EST2018-03-08 00:53:30 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News
    NBC NewsNBC News

     PERTH, Australia - A woman from Australia has found the world's oldest known message in a bottle nearly 132 years after it was thrown into the sea, experts say. Tonya Illman discovered the bottle half-buried in the sand on a beach in Western Australia, just north of Wedge Island, 180 kilometers (112 miles) north of the state capital Perth. The message, dated 12 June 1886, was thrown into the Indian Ocean from the German sailing barque 

    >>

     PERTH, Australia - A woman from Australia has found the world's oldest known message in a bottle nearly 132 years after it was thrown into the sea, experts say. Tonya Illman discovered the bottle half-buried in the sand on a beach in Western Australia, just north of Wedge Island, 180 kilometers (112 miles) north of the state capital Perth. The message, dated 12 June 1886, was thrown into the Indian Ocean from the German sailing barque 

    >>

  • McMorris Rogers among House Republicans urging Trump to reconsider tariffs

    McMorris Rogers among House Republicans urging Trump to reconsider tariffs

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:38 PM EST2018-03-08 00:38:42 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - On Wednesday, Cathy McMorris Rodgers joined more than 100 House Republicans in sending a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider broad tariffs on steel and aluminum products because of their impact on Eastern Washington's economy. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - On Wednesday, Cathy McMorris Rodgers joined more than 100 House Republicans in sending a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider broad tariffs on steel and aluminum products because of their impact on Eastern Washington's economy. 

    >>

  • Alabama police: Teen killed in accidental school shooting

    Alabama police: Teen killed in accidental school shooting

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:14 PM EST2018-03-08 00:14:36 GMT

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama, high school that has left another student injured. Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental.

    >>

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama, high school that has left another student injured. Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental.

    >>
    •   