VIDEO: Distracted driver collides with Adams County deputy's pickup truck

A distracted driver is facing charges after the Adams County Sheriff's Department says he collided with a deputy's pickup truck Tuesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a security camera captured a silver Dodge pickup truck hit a parked pickup truck. According to the sheriff's office, the driver, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Anderson, then backed up before fleeing the scene.

Anderson was charged with hit and run, reckless driving and using a personal electronic device while driving.

No one was injured.

The pickup truck struck by Anderson is owned by a deputy who was off-duty at the time. A sheriff’s office patrol vehicle parked in front of the truck was not damaged.