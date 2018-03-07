AG investigators arrest Kootenai County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

A Coeur d'Alene man was arrested Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child following an investigation by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden reported that 26-year-old Leonard L. Stewart was booked into the Kootenai County Jail following his arrest.

The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the investigation.

Additional details about the investigation were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.