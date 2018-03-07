McMorris Rogers among House Republicans urging Trump to reconsider tariffs

On Wednesday, Cathy McMorris Rodgers joined more than 100 House Republicans in sending a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider broad tariffs on steel and aluminum products because of their impact on Eastern Washington's economy.

“I’m urging the President to reverse course on his recently announced tariffs on steel and aluminum because of the impact it would have on our trade relationships and our economy,” said McMorris Rodgers in a release Wednesday. “What’s more, leaving NAFTA, KORUS, or other trade agreements--as the President has threatened--would potentially wreak havoc on Eastern Washington’s economy, as will the continued slow pace of negotiating new trade deals and opening new markets. The bottom line is that Washington is the most trade-dependent state in the nation, and especially for Eastern Washington, our farmers rely on open markets to sell their crops all over the world. Broad-reaching tariffs have the potential to spur retaliation that will reduce our competitiveness abroad. I hear about these trade challenges all the time as I meet with farmers in our community. They are worried, and rightfully so. Farmers and manufacturers in Eastern Washington have, and will continue to have, a champion for free and fair trade as I urge the administration to walk back tariffs, stop threats, and move more quickly on negotiating trade agreements that are good for all of us.”

You can read the full text of the letter here.