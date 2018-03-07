Oldest known message in a bottle found on Australia beach

A woman from Australia has found the world's oldest known message in a bottle, nearly 132 years after it was thrown into the sea.

According to CNN, Tonya Illman discovered the bottle half-buried in the sand on a beach in Western Australia, just north of Wedge Island. Illman tells CNN that she found the bottle near her son's car, which had become bogged in the beach's soft sand.

The message is dated 12 June 1886, and was thrown into the Indian Ocean from the German sailing barque Paula, which was en route from Cardiff, Wales, to its destination of Dutch East Indies (which is now Indonesia).

The bottle was one of thousands thrown into oceans as part of a 69-year-long German experiment on global currents to find faster shipping routes, the Western Australia Museum told CNN.

Experts in Germany and Australia have confirmed the authenticity of the find. The museum told the Illman family that the bottle was a 19th Century Dutch gin bottle the paper and coloration were consistent with 19th Century paper.

Until the Illman family's discovery, the previous world record for the oldest message in a bottle was 108 years old.