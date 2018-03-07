Clarkston Police, WSP investigating 1990 cold case murder

The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Unit and the Clarkston Police Department reported Wednesday that they are collaboratively investigating the 1990 unsolved homicide of Toni Ann Tedder.

Tedder, who was 18 at the time of her death, died from a knife wound on July 28, 1990 while sleeping on a couch at the family home in the 500 block of 7th Street. There were no other people in the home at the time. A wooden-handled fishing fillet type knife with a 6-inch blade was found at the scene and it's believed to be the murder weapon.

Numerous interviews have been conducted over the years and leads followed, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Clarkston Police Department at 509-758-1680 or contact WSP Detective Sgt. Stacy Moate at stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov or CDP Detective Sgt. Bryon Denny at bdenny@clarkstonpolice.org.