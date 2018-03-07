Clarkston Police, WSP investigating 1990 cold case murder - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Clarkston Police, WSP investigating 1990 cold case murder

Posted: Updated:
CLARKSTON, Wash. -

The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Unit and the Clarkston Police Department reported Wednesday that they are collaboratively investigating the 1990 unsolved homicide of Toni Ann Tedder.

Tedder, who was 18 at the time of her death, died from a knife wound on July 28, 1990 while sleeping on a couch at the family home in the 500 block of 7th Street. There were no other people in the home at the time. A wooden-handled fishing fillet type knife with a 6-inch blade was found at the scene and it's believed to be the murder weapon.

Numerous interviews have been conducted over the years and leads followed, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Clarkston Police Department at 509-758-1680 or contact WSP Detective Sgt. Stacy Moate at stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov or CDP Detective Sgt. Bryon Denny at bdenny@clarkstonpolice.org.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-03-07 07:08:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

    >>

  • Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

    Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-03-07 03:35:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

    >>

  • Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

    Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:22 PM EST2018-03-07 03:22:38 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene traffic project causes controversy

    Coeur d'Alene traffic project causes controversy

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:56 PM EST2018-03-08 02:56:57 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department is looking at easing the flow of traffic along Highway 95 through Coeur d’Alene and Hayden. But to do that, they are looking at removing a traffic light at Bosanko Avenue and Canfield Avenue.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department is looking at easing the flow of traffic along Highway 95 through Coeur d’Alene and Hayden. But to do that, they are looking at removing a traffic light at Bosanko Avenue and Canfield Avenue.

    >>

  • Spokane Riverkeepers aim to keep the Spokane River clean

    Spokane Riverkeepers aim to keep the Spokane River clean

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:52 PM EST2018-03-08 02:52:56 GMT
    Crews are monitoring pollution in the Spokane River following a plane crash Thursday.Crews are monitoring pollution in the Spokane River following a plane crash Thursday.
    Crews are monitoring pollution in the Spokane River following a plane crash Thursday.Crews are monitoring pollution in the Spokane River following a plane crash Thursday.

    Spokane, Wash. While the Spokane River might be blue and look clear, but below the surface, It's littered with trash, "but boy we get a lot of riverside litter for sure," said River Keeper Program Director Jerry White Jr. Even used spray paint cans are littering the shore and plastic bags are caught hanging on branches. Jerry aims to keep the river as clean as possible. Riverkeeper teams head out once a week, sometimes several times a week. They head out and pick up the trash

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. While the Spokane River might be blue and look clear, but below the surface, It's littered with trash, "but boy we get a lot of riverside litter for sure," said River Keeper Program Director Jerry White Jr. Even used spray paint cans are littering the shore and plastic bags are caught hanging on branches. Jerry aims to keep the river as clean as possible. Riverkeeper teams head out once a week, sometimes several times a week. They head out and pick up the trash

    >>

  • 10 deer in Carbon County test positive for wasting disease

    10 deer in Carbon County test positive for wasting disease

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:32 PM EST2018-03-08 02:32:47 GMT
    10 deer in Carbon County test positive for wasting disease10 deer in Carbon County test positive for wasting disease
    The Idaho Department of Fish and Game are currently awaiting the results of samples from deer found in Dalton Gardens.The Idaho Department of Fish and Game are currently awaiting the results of samples from deer found in Dalton Gardens.

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks department says 10 deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Carbon County. The Billings Gazette reports that the positive cases revealed on Tuesday were a small enough number that more herd management isn't needed. The department says biologists generally consider management action to control the disease if at least 5 percent of the herd is infected. It's estimated that just 2 percent of the tested h...

    >>

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks department says 10 deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Carbon County. The Billings Gazette reports that the positive cases revealed on Tuesday were a small enough number that more herd management isn't needed. The department says biologists generally consider management action to control the disease if at least 5 percent of the herd is infected. It's estimated that just 2 percent of the tested h...

    >>
    •   