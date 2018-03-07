Deputies ask for public's help finding teen who escaped from Whitman County Juvenile Department

Whitman County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage boy who escaped from the custody of the Juvenile Department.

The suspect, 17-year-old Lance Antilla, had been arrested Tuesday for theft of a motor vehicle and was turned over to the custody of the Whitman County Juvenile Department.

Around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, it was discovered that Antilla had escaped. A short time later, officials noticed that a County Juvenile Department vehicles was also missing. Deputies believe Antilla escaped the department driving one of their own vehicles. The stolen vehicle is a white 2013 Chevy Malibu, with Washington exempt plate 611452C and was last seen in the Lewiston/Clarkston area, Tuesday evening.

Antilla is a Caucasian male, 5’10” tall. 150 lbs, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

People with any information regarding the suspect or stolen vehicle are asked to call the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 397-4616.