Deputies ask for public's help finding teen who escaped from Whitman County Juvenile Department

No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.>>
Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird.">>
Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.>>
Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone. Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on the very same day.>>
Former Spokane Police Sgt. found guilty of second degree rape
SPOKANE, Wash. - A few hours after the case was put into the hands of jury, former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis was found guilty of second degree rape Wednesday afternoon. Ennis took the stand on Tuesday and testified the sexual contact between him and fellow officer at a 2015 house party was consensual. The victim testified she woke up to Ennis sexually assaulting her.>>
VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying
KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.>>
Coeur d'Alene traffic project causes controversy
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department is looking at easing the flow of traffic along Highway 95 through Coeur d’Alene and Hayden. But to do that, they are looking at removing a traffic light at Bosanko Avenue and Canfield Avenue.>>
Spokane Riverkeepers aim to keep the Spokane River clean
Spokane, Wash. While the Spokane River might be blue and look clear, but below the surface, It's littered with trash, "but boy we get a lot of riverside litter for sure," said River Keeper Program Director Jerry White Jr. Even used spray paint cans are littering the shore and plastic bags are caught hanging on branches. Jerry aims to keep the river as clean as possible. Riverkeeper teams head out once a week, sometimes several times a week. They head out and pick up the trash>>
10 deer in Carbon County test positive for wasting disease
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks department says 10 deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Carbon County. The Billings Gazette reports that the positive cases revealed on Tuesday were a small enough number that more herd management isn't needed. The department says biologists generally consider management action to control the disease if at least 5 percent of the herd is infected. It's estimated that just 2 percent of the tested h...>>
Washington Legislature OKs bill to boost oil safety measures
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Legislature has passed a measure that aims to boost safety around the transportation of oil in the state. The House on Wednesday approved the bill on a 62-35 vote. It earlier cleared the Senate and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee. The bill extends the state's oil barrel tax to pipelines.>>
NBA reviewing sexual assault allegations against Mark Cuban
DALLAS (AP) - The NBA says it is reviewing 2011 allegations of sexual assault against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the decision by prosecutors not to pursue the case. League spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday the NBA was looking into the matter after a weekly alternative newspaper in Portland, Oregon, reported a woman's claim that Cuban put his hands down her pants and touched her inappropriately while they were taking a photo at a Portland nightclub.>>
Hopes for hockey in Seattle lead to creative uniform concepts
SEATTLE - Hockey fans yearning for a franchise in Seattle have been making their voices heard loudly since rumors of a bid began swirling last year. Seattle would be come the 32nd team in the league. Last week Seattle began a season-ticket deposit drive that has seen it sell 10,000 season tickets in 12 minutes, according to what prospective owner Tim Leiweke told reporters.>>
Deputies ask for public's help finding teen who escaped from Whitman County Juvenile Department
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage boy who escaped from the custody of the Juvenile Department. The suspect, 17-year-old Lance Antilla, had been arrested Tuesday for theft of a motor vehicle and was turned over to the custody of the Whitman County Juvenile Department. Around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, it was discovered that Antilla had escaped.>>
Clarkston Police, WSP investigating 1990 cold case murder
CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Unit and the Clarkston Police Department reported Wednesday that they are collaboratively investigating the 1990 unsolved homicide of Toni Ann Tedder. Tedder, who was 18 at the time of her death, died from a knife wound on July 28, 1990 while sleeping on a couch at the family home in the 500 block of 7th Street.>>
Possible marriage plans for pair charged in double murder
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Two Montana residents charged with killing two people whose dismembered bodies were found in tubs of chemicals may be taking steps to get married. An application for a search warrant reviewed by the Missoulian showed Augustus Standingrock wrote to his mother thanking her for sending him the marriage paperwork and asking if she also sent paperwork to his co-defendant, Tiffanie Pierce. Standingrock and Pierce have pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicid...>>
Appeals court gives green light to 'climate kids' lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A federal appeals court has given the green light to a lawsuit filed by young activists who say the U.S. government is failing to protect them from climate change. The lawsuit brought by 21 children and young adults asserts the government has known for decades that carbon pollution causes climate change but has failed to curb greenhouse gas emissions. They are seeking various environmental remedies. A three-judge>>
