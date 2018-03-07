Hopes for hockey in Seattle lead to creative uniform concepts - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hopes for hockey in Seattle lead to creative uniform concepts

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SEATTLE -

Hockey fans yearning for a franchise in Seattle have been making their voices heard loudly since rumors of a bid began swirling last year. Seattle would be come the 32nd team in the league.

Last week Seattle began a season-ticket deposit drive that has seen it sell 10,000 season tickets in 12 minutes, according to what prospective owner Tim Leiweke told reporters.

While hockey fever has grabbed the Seattle area, there's still no word on what the Emerald City's new club would be called. But that hasn't stopped artists from creating concepts for the team.

One of those concepts is for a team called the Seattle Metros, a nod to hockey history in Seattle. The Metropolitans were the first team to win a Stanley Cup. Justin Cox,  a graphic design student from Colorado State University, created the concept for the new hockey team as his "senior thesis" for an independent study course.

"This primary mark draws large inspiration from the Seattle Sounders MLS logo, a Seattle Metros logo and jersey concept by Ryan Haslett, and a Seattle Metros logo concept by Adam Walsh. Ryan Haslett, founder of HockeyJerseyConcepts.com, created a Metros logo years ago that intertwines the famous Seattle monorail and Space Needle, and I have always loved the concept. Beyond that, Adam Walsh created a similar Metros mark and used distinct color palette, shield shape, and skyline to help develop my "brand refresh." These two logos were my primary inspiration for this logo and base for my project."

Cox fleshes out the concept with alternate logos, signage, merchandise, even web presence and ticketing design. You can see his full concept here.

Cox's isn't the only concept getting attention.

Other concepts online include one for the Seattle Sea Lions, and another for the Seattle Kraken.

Hockey fan Clark Rasmussen has been keeping a close eye on other possible team names based on recent domain name registrations online.

Personally, I'm a fan of the Seattle Sasquatch, but only time will tell. What do you think? 

    •   