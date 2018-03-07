NBA reviewing sexual assault allegations against Mark Cuban - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

NBA reviewing sexual assault allegations against Mark Cuban

Posted: Updated:
DALLAS -

The NBA says it is reviewing 2011 allegations of sexual assault against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the decision by prosecutors not to pursue the case.
  
League spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday the NBA was looking into the matter after a weekly alternative newspaper in Portland, Oregon, reported a woman's claim that Cuban put his hands down her pants and touched her inappropriately while they were taking a photo at a Portland nightclub.
  
The report Tuesday in the Willamette Week came about a week and half after a Sports Illustrated account that portrayed a hostile work environment for women in the front office of the Mavericks. While Cuban wasn't implicated, the SI report raised questions about what he knew and when.
  
Cuban flatly denied the woman's allegations and provided a prosecutors' report detailing the decision not to file charges.
  
Prosecutors wrote that "there is no evidence to corroborate the complainant's statement and there is evidence contradicting the claim." The report also said the woman didn't want to proceed with the allegation.

