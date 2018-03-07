10 deer in Carbon County test positive for wasting disease

(AP) - The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks department says 10 deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Carbon County.



The Billings Gazette reports that the positive cases revealed on Tuesday were a small enough number that more herd management isn't needed.



The department says biologists generally consider management action to control the disease if at least 5 percent of the herd is infected. It's estimated that just 2 percent of the tested herds are currently diseased.



That percentage is complicated, however, as the majority of positive tests came from Hunting District 510. State wildlife research specialist Emily Almberg says testing of samples from that district placed prevalence closer to 10 percent.



The fatal neurological disease affects deer, elk and moose.



___



Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/6/2018 10:32:35 PM (GMT -8:00)