Spokane Riverkeepers aim to keep the Spokane River clean

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Crews are monitoring pollution in the Spokane River following a plane crash Thursday.
SPOKANE, Wash. -

While the Spokane River might look clear, but below the surface, It's littered with trash, "but boy we get a lot of riverside litter for sure," said River Keeper Program Director Jerry White Jr.

Even used spray paint cans are littering the shore and plastic bags are caught hanging on branches.

Jerry aims to keep the river as clean as possible. Riverkeeper teams head out once a week, sometimes several times a week. They head out and pick up the trash just like they will be doing this weekend and they pick up the trash in many ways "Boat patrols, and foot patrols as well as when we partner with other organizations that come to us and want to participate in a litter clean up," said White.

That's not the only trash they come across when cleaning the river. They also find used needles that have left behind "We absolutely do come across needles. I would say the danger is almost nil when you follow the protocols and the safety procedures we set up which no participants touch those materials."

In 2017, the Riverkeepers collected over 7,600lbs  of trash just within Spokane city limits. Typically collecting more during the springtime than the fall "It can vary in the beginning of the season. It's hundreds of pounds, and towards the end, things are getting under control it's not as much," added White.

On Saturday, March 10th the Riverkeepers will be meeting here at People's Park at 10 am to clean up all the trash in the area. If you would like to volunteer, click here.

