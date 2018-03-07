Coeur d'Alene traffic project causes controversy

The Idaho Transportation Department is looking at easing the flow of traffic along Highway 95 through Coeur d’Alene and Hayden.

But to do that, they are looking at removing a traffic light at Bosanko Avenue and Canfield Avenue.

Everyday, thousands of cars drive that busy stretch of road.

With more people moving to Kootenai County, the flow of traffic seems to slow down with stoplights with what seems like every other block.

An $8 million proposed project by ITD would eliminate the lights at Bosanko, a road that Renee Hall bikes or walks everyday.

“If there's no way to have the cars stop,” Hall said, “how does a pedestrian cross the street?”

The proposal calls for a right and left turn lane for people coming south on 95 to turn onto Bosanko.

Traffic heading towards Fred Meyer must turn right onto Highway 95 North and won’t allow people to cross the busy road.

Aside from safety, Hall says the stoplight also allows people to see what’s around them.

“It brings business to these areas when you actually have a stop sign so that people can take the time and be looking around and see what's going on,” she said.

Construction for the proposed project wouldn’t’ start begin until 2019.

A $5.1 million grant will help pay for the project.

ITD wants to hear from you, click here to take a look at the project and comment.