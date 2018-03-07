Spokane Police investigating armed robbery at gas station

Spokane Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station Wednesday evening.

Police say a man came into the Exxon gas station near Freya and Olive and showed what appeared to be a black handgun. The man demanded money from the clerk. He reached over the counter, grabbed an undisclosed amount of money, and took off running.

Officers arrived on scene, set up a perimeter and started a K-9 track. Some articles of clothing were recovered, but they were unable to find the suspected robber.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red bandana and blue jeans.

No injuries were reported.

If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.