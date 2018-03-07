Four-legged fugitive: Big lizard escapes California pet shop - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Four-legged fugitive: Big lizard escapes California pet shop

Photo: Mike's Pets in Spring Valley/Instagram Photo: Mike's Pets in Spring Valley/Instagram
Residents near San Diego are warned to watch out for a four-legged fugitive: a 5 ½-foot monitor lizard that wriggled out of its cage.
  
Mike Estevez tells KGTV that a 35-pound reptile named Bubbles was last seen on Sunday at his store, Mike's Pets in Spring Valley.
  
Estevez says the carnivorous critter probably managed to escape through a tiny crevice at the bottom of a cage.
  
Security camera footage shows Bubbles sauntering toward the rear of the store.
  
Estevez says Bubbles is good around people and often roams the store while customers are around.
  
But he's advising anyone who sees the reptile not to try grabbing him.
  
San Diego County's Animal Services department is assisting in the search.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

