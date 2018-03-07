Manning sold Papa John's stores 2 days before NFL cut chain

Manning sold Papa John's stores 2 days before NFL cut chainPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies
No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.>>
Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment
Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird.">>
Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene
Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.>>
Former Spokane Police Sgt. found guilty of second degree rape
Former Spokane Police Sgt. found guilty of second degree rape
SPOKANE, Wash. - A few hours after the case was put into the hands of jury, former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis was found guilty of second degree rape Wednesday afternoon. Ennis took the stand on Tuesday and testified the sexual contact between him and fellow officer at a 2015 house party was consensual. The victim testified she woke up to Ennis sexually assaulting her.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A few hours after the case was put into the hands of jury, former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis was found guilty of second degree rape Wednesday afternoon. Ennis took the stand on Tuesday and testified the sexual contact between him and fellow officer at a 2015 house party was consensual. The victim testified she woke up to Ennis sexually assaulting her.>>
Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail
Couple reports scary encounter with armed man on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone. Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on the very same day.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are still investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and held at knife-point on the Centennial Trail. But disturbingly, we've found that that victim is not alone. Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us she had a similar experience on the very same day.>>
Sheriff: Body found near Washington bunker was decapitated
Sheriff: Body found near Washington bunker was decapitated
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California. The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.>>
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California. The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Moses Lake teens anonymously donate American flag to replace homeowner's tattered one
Moses Lake teens anonymously donate American flag to replace homeowner's tattered one
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A random act of kindness performed by two brothers in Moses Lake is getting a great deal of attention on social media. On Sunday, Junior Villarreal of Moses Lake posted a picture on his Facebook page, asking for help identifying a teen who dropped off an American flag on his porch. "...I just bought a house that has a flag pole with a old tore up flag still on it and wasn't gonna change it out until the weather got better>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A random act of kindness performed by two brothers in Moses Lake is getting a great deal of attention on social media. On Sunday, Junior Villarreal of Moses Lake posted a picture on his Facebook page, asking for help identifying a teen who dropped off an American flag on his porch. "...I just bought a house that has a flag pole with a old tore up flag still on it and wasn't gonna change it out until the weather got better>>
Florida's school safety bill now in hands of Gov. Rick Scott
Florida's school safety bill now in hands of Gov. Rick Scott
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers. The state House narrowly passed it Wednesday after a narrow Senate vote on Monday. The 67-50 House vote reflected a mix of Republicans and Democrats in support and opposition.>>
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers. The state House narrowly passed it Wednesday after a narrow Senate vote on Monday. The 67-50 House vote reflected a mix of Republicans and Democrats in support and opposition.>>
Manning sold Papa John's stores 2 days before NFL cut chain
Manning sold Papa John's stores 2 days before NFL cut chain
DENVER (AP) - Peyton Manning sold 31 Denver-area Papa John's stores last week, two days before the NFL dropped the chain as its official pizza sponsor. The Denver Post reported Wednesday that Papa John's spokesman Peter Collins confirmed the former NFL quarterback sold his stake to an existing Papa John's franchisee.>>
DENVER (AP) - Peyton Manning sold 31 Denver-area Papa John's stores last week, two days before the NFL dropped the chain as its official pizza sponsor. The Denver Post reported Wednesday that Papa John's spokesman Peter Collins confirmed the former NFL quarterback sold his stake to an existing Papa John's franchisee.>>
Four-legged fugitive: Big lizard escapes California pet shop
Four-legged fugitive: Big lizard escapes California pet shop
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Residents near San Diego are warned to watch out for a four-legged fugitive: a 5 ½-foot monitor lizard that wriggled out of its cage. Mike Estevez tells KGTV that a 35-pound reptile named Bubbles was last seen on Sunday at his store, Mike's Pets in Spring Valley. Estevez says the carnivorous critter probably managed to escape through a tiny crevice at the bottom of a cage.>>
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Residents near San Diego are warned to watch out for a four-legged fugitive: a 5 ½-foot monitor lizard that wriggled out of its cage. Mike Estevez tells KGTV that a 35-pound reptile named Bubbles was last seen on Sunday at his store, Mike's Pets in Spring Valley. Estevez says the carnivorous critter probably managed to escape through a tiny crevice at the bottom of a cage.>>
Spokane Police investigating armed robbery at gas station
Spokane Police investigating armed robbery at gas station
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station Wednesday evening. Police say a man came into the Exxon gas station near Freya and Olive and showed what appeared to be a black handgun. The man demanded money from the clerk. He reached over the counter, grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and took off running.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station Wednesday evening. Police say a man came into the Exxon gas station near Freya and Olive and showed what appeared to be a black handgun. The man demanded money from the clerk. He reached over the counter, grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and took off running.>>
Coeur d'Alene traffic project causes controversy
Coeur d'Alene traffic project causes controversy
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department is looking at easing the flow of traffic along Highway 95 through Coeur d’Alene and Hayden. But to do that, they are looking at removing a traffic light at Bosanko Avenue and Canfield Avenue.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department is looking at easing the flow of traffic along Highway 95 through Coeur d’Alene and Hayden. But to do that, they are looking at removing a traffic light at Bosanko Avenue and Canfield Avenue.>>
Spokane Riverkeepers aim to keep the Spokane River clean
Spokane Riverkeepers aim to keep the Spokane River clean
Spokane, Wash. While the Spokane River might be blue and look clear, but below the surface, It's littered with trash, "but boy we get a lot of riverside litter for sure," said River Keeper Program Director Jerry White Jr. Even used spray paint cans are littering the shore and plastic bags are caught hanging on branches. Jerry aims to keep the river as clean as possible. Riverkeeper teams head out once a week, sometimes several times a week. They head out and pick up the trash>>
Spokane, Wash. While the Spokane River might be blue and look clear, but below the surface, It's littered with trash, "but boy we get a lot of riverside litter for sure," said River Keeper Program Director Jerry White Jr. Even used spray paint cans are littering the shore and plastic bags are caught hanging on branches. Jerry aims to keep the river as clean as possible. Riverkeeper teams head out once a week, sometimes several times a week. They head out and pick up the trash>>
10 deer in Carbon County test positive for wasting disease
10 deer in Carbon County test positive for wasting disease
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks department says 10 deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Carbon County. The Billings Gazette reports that the positive cases revealed on Tuesday were a small enough number that more herd management isn't needed. The department says biologists generally consider management action to control the disease if at least 5 percent of the herd is infected. It's estimated that just 2 percent of the tested h...>>
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks department says 10 deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Carbon County. The Billings Gazette reports that the positive cases revealed on Tuesday were a small enough number that more herd management isn't needed. The department says biologists generally consider management action to control the disease if at least 5 percent of the herd is infected. It's estimated that just 2 percent of the tested h...>>
Washington Legislature OKs bill to boost oil safety measures
Washington Legislature OKs bill to boost oil safety measures
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Legislature has passed a measure that aims to boost safety around the transportation of oil in the state. The House on Wednesday approved the bill on a 62-35 vote. It earlier cleared the Senate and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee. The bill extends the state's oil barrel tax to pipelines.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Legislature has passed a measure that aims to boost safety around the transportation of oil in the state. The House on Wednesday approved the bill on a 62-35 vote. It earlier cleared the Senate and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee. The bill extends the state's oil barrel tax to pipelines.>>
NBA reviewing sexual assault allegations against Mark Cuban
NBA reviewing sexual assault allegations against Mark Cuban
DALLAS (AP) - The NBA says it is reviewing 2011 allegations of sexual assault against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the decision by prosecutors not to pursue the case. League spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday the NBA was looking into the matter after a weekly alternative newspaper in Portland, Oregon, reported a woman's claim that Cuban put his hands down her pants and touched her inappropriately while they were taking a photo at a Portland nightclub.>>
DALLAS (AP) - The NBA says it is reviewing 2011 allegations of sexual assault against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the decision by prosecutors not to pursue the case. League spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday the NBA was looking into the matter after a weekly alternative newspaper in Portland, Oregon, reported a woman's claim that Cuban put his hands down her pants and touched her inappropriately while they were taking a photo at a Portland nightclub.>>