Florida's school safety bill now in hands of Gov. Rick Scott

All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.



The state House narrowly passed it Wednesday after a narrow Senate vote on Monday.



The 67-50 House vote reflected a mix of Republicans and Democrats in support and opposition. The measure, a response to the shootings at a Parkland high school that left 17 dead, is supported by the victims' families.



Scott has repeatedly said he doesn't support arming teachers and had pushed lawmakers adopt his own proposal, which called for at least one law enforcement officer in every school and one for every thousand students who attend a school.

