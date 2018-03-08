Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Spokane home

A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.

According to facts disclosed during court proceedings obtained by iFIBER One News, Butler threw six Molotov cocktails (glass beer bottles filled with gasoline and lit with a wick) at a home occupied by his former girlfriend and four other people in Spokane. One of the Molotov cocktails broke a window, igniting a small fire inside the home. Spokane Police Department officers quickly arrived and extinguished it. No one inside the home was injured.

Investigators determined that Butler sent threatening messages to at least one of the residents the day before the attack, and identified him as a suspect.

Later that day, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agents determined that Butler had outstanding arrest warrants from Broward County, Florida. The United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force received information that Butler was in the Moses Lake area, and arrested him.

Butler admitted making six Molotov cocktails in a hotel room in Ritzville, and then driving to the Spokane residence of his former girlfriend, where he lit and threw them at the home. When arrested, Butler also possessed a smartphone containing multiple images of child pornography as defined by federal law.

Butler will serve 18 years in prison, followed by a 20-year term of court supervision. Butler will also be required to register as a Sex Offender upon his release from prison.