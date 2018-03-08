Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktai - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Spokane home

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. 

The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.

According to facts disclosed during court proceedings obtained by iFIBER One News, Butler threw six Molotov cocktails (glass beer bottles filled with gasoline and lit with a wick) at a home occupied by his former girlfriend and four other people in Spokane. One of the Molotov cocktails broke a window, igniting a small fire inside the home. Spokane Police Department officers quickly arrived and extinguished it. No one inside the home was injured. 

Investigators determined that Butler sent threatening messages to at least one of the residents the day before the attack, and identified him as a suspect.

Later that day, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agents determined that Butler had outstanding arrest warrants from Broward County, Florida. The United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force received information that Butler was in the Moses Lake area, and arrested him.

Butler admitted making six Molotov cocktails in a hotel room in Ritzville, and then driving to the Spokane residence of his former girlfriend, where he lit and threw them at the home. When arrested, Butler also possessed a smartphone containing multiple images of child pornography as defined by federal law.

Butler will serve 18 years in prison, followed by a 20-year term of court supervision. Butler will also be required to register as a Sex Offender upon his release from prison. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-03-07 07:08:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn’t what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane’s Medical Examiners “met the standard of care” in the autopsies they were asked to review.

    >>

  • Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

    Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-03-07 03:35:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

    >>

  • Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

    Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:22 PM EST2018-03-07 03:22:38 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Clarkston Police, WSP investigating 1990 cold case murder

    Clarkston Police, WSP investigating 1990 cold case murder

    Thursday, March 8 2018 1:13 AM EST2018-03-08 06:13:26 GMT

    CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Unit and the Clarkston Police Department reported Wednesday that they are collaboratively investigating the 1990 unsolved homicide of Toni Ann Tedder. Tedder, who was 18 at the time of her death, died from a knife wound on July 28, 1990 while sleeping on a couch at the family home in the 500 block of 7th Street.

    >>

    CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Unit and the Clarkston Police Department reported Wednesday that they are collaboratively investigating the 1990 unsolved homicide of Toni Ann Tedder. Tedder, who was 18 at the time of her death, died from a knife wound on July 28, 1990 while sleeping on a couch at the family home in the 500 block of 7th Street.

    >>

  • Grant County deputies release video of convenience store robbery

    Grant County deputies release video of convenience store robbery

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:37 AM EST2018-03-08 05:37:13 GMT

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office released video Wednesday of a robbery that happened last month in the hope that someone will recognize the person in the video making off with the convenience store's safe. It happened on February 19 at the Outpost Grocery in Schwana.

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office released video Wednesday of a robbery that happened last month in the hope that someone will recognize the person in the video making off with the convenience store's safe. It happened on February 19 at the Outpost Grocery in Schwana.

    >>

  • Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Spokane home

    Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Spokane home

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:34 AM EST2018-03-08 05:34:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.  The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.  The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.

    >>
    •   