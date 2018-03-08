Grant County deputies release video of convenience store robbery

The Grant County Sheriff's Office released video Wednesday of a robbery that happened last month in the hope that someone will recognize the person in the video making off with the convenience store's safe.

It happened on February 19 at the Outpost Grocery in Schwana.

"The suspect is disguised and it’s hard to make out any features, but we’re hopeful someone recognizes something about the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say the robber took the safe after subduing the store's clerk, who was shaken up but unhurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160.