Grant County deputies release video of convenience store robbery

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -

The Grant County Sheriff's Office released video Wednesday of a robbery that happened last month in the hope that someone will recognize the person in the video making off with the convenience store's safe.

It happened on February 19 at the Outpost Grocery in Schwana.

"The suspect is disguised and it’s hard to make out any features, but we’re hopeful someone recognizes something about the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say the robber took the safe after subduing the store's clerk, who was shaken up but unhurt.

 Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160.

    No wrongdoing found by Spokane Medical Examiners in 14 autopsies

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn't what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane's Medical Examiners "met the standard of care" in the autopsies they were asked to review.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen victims' families finally have some answers after months of waiting, although it likely isn't what they were hoping for. After nearly a year of investigating, The Washington Department of Health says Spokane's Medical Examiners "met the standard of care" in the autopsies they were asked to review.

    Spokane parents upset by racial slurs on homework assignment

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane teacher is in hot water with parents after sending out a homework assignment with racist slurs all over it. Now they want answers. According to the school district, the assignment was intended to give the class background on the etymology of racist terms, prior to the class reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

    Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.

    Clarkston Police, WSP investigating 1990 cold case murder

    CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Unit and the Clarkston Police Department reported Wednesday that they are collaboratively investigating the 1990 unsolved homicide of Toni Ann Tedder. Tedder, who was 18 at the time of her death, died from a knife wound on July 28, 1990 while sleeping on a couch at the family home in the 500 block of 7th Street.

    CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Unit and the Clarkston Police Department reported Wednesday that they are collaboratively investigating the 1990 unsolved homicide of Toni Ann Tedder. Tedder, who was 18 at the time of her death, died from a knife wound on July 28, 1990 while sleeping on a couch at the family home in the 500 block of 7th Street.

    Grant County deputies release video of convenience store robbery

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office released video Wednesday of a robbery that happened last month in the hope that someone will recognize the person in the video making off with the convenience store's safe. It happened on February 19 at the Outpost Grocery in Schwana.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office released video Wednesday of a robbery that happened last month in the hope that someone will recognize the person in the video making off with the convenience store's safe. It happened on February 19 at the Outpost Grocery in Schwana.

    Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Spokane home

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.  The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.  The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.

