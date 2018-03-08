Police: Hartford man drove stolen car to court for stolen car ch - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Hartford man drove stolen car to court for stolen car charge

Posted: Updated:
HARTFORD, Conn. -

Police say a man answering to a stolen car charge drove a stolen car to court in Connecticut.
  
Authorities say 25-year-old Jonathan Rivera was at the Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle from February.
  
Parking authority agents scanning license plates outside the courthouse found a car that had been reported stolen.
  
Police kept an eye on the car, and they arrested Rivera when he got inside and tried to drive away.
  
Rivera has been charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's permission.
  
It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff: Body found near Washington bunker was decapitated

    Sheriff: Body found near Washington bunker was decapitated

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:44 PM EST2018-03-07 22:44:21 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California. The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.    

    >>

    CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California. The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.    

    >>

  • Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Spokane home

    Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Spokane home

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:34 AM EST2018-03-08 05:34:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.  The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.  The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.

    >>

  • Manning sold Papa John's stores 2 days before NFL cut chain

    Manning sold Papa John's stores 2 days before NFL cut chain

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-03-08 04:08:52 GMT

    DENVER (AP) - Peyton Manning sold 31 Denver-area Papa John's stores last week, two days before the NFL dropped the chain as its official pizza sponsor.    The Denver Post reported Wednesday that Papa John's spokesman Peter Collins confirmed the former NFL quarterback sold his stake to an existing Papa John's franchisee.

    >>

    DENVER (AP) - Peyton Manning sold 31 Denver-area Papa John's stores last week, two days before the NFL dropped the chain as its official pizza sponsor.    The Denver Post reported Wednesday that Papa John's spokesman Peter Collins confirmed the former NFL quarterback sold his stake to an existing Papa John's franchisee.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash

    Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash

    Thursday, March 8 2018 9:24 AM EST2018-03-08 14:24:12 GMT

    DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the air bags from deploying. 

    >>

    DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the air bags from deploying. 

    >>

  • Police: Hartford man drove stolen car to court for stolen car charge

    Thursday, March 8 2018 8:33 AM EST2018-03-08 13:33:51 GMT

    HARFORD, Conn. - Police say a man answering to a stolen car charge drove a stolen car to court in Connecticut. Authorities say 25-year-old Jonathan Rivera was at the Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle from February. 

    >>

    HARFORD, Conn. - Police say a man answering to a stolen car charge drove a stolen car to court in Connecticut. Authorities say 25-year-old Jonathan Rivera was at the Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle from February. 

    >>

  • Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Thursday, March 8 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-03-08 13:31:00 GMT

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.  The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.

    >>

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.  The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.

    >>
    •   