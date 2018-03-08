Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash

Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crashPosted: Updated:
Sheriff: Body found near Washington bunker was decapitated
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California. The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.>>
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.>>
Manning sold Papa John's stores 2 days before NFL cut chain
DENVER (AP) - Peyton Manning sold 31 Denver-area Papa John's stores last week, two days before the NFL dropped the chain as its official pizza sponsor. The Denver Post reported Wednesday that Papa John's spokesman Peter Collins confirmed the former NFL quarterback sold his stake to an existing Papa John's franchisee.>>
Spokane Police investigating armed robbery at gas station
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station Wednesday evening. Police say a man came into the Exxon gas station near Freya and Olive and showed what appeared to be a black handgun. The man demanded money from the clerk. He reached over the counter, grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and took off running.>>
Clarkston Police, WSP investigating 1990 cold case murder
CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Unit and the Clarkston Police Department reported Wednesday that they are collaboratively investigating the 1990 unsolved homicide of Toni Ann Tedder. Tedder, who was 18 at the time of her death, died from a knife wound on July 28, 1990 while sleeping on a couch at the family home in the 500 block of 7th Street.>>
Women report being followed at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene woman and her friend experienced an eerie situation. Madison Bechard and a friend noticed someone following them around the Silver Lake Mall and out to their car in the parking lot. Bechard says the person claimed they were only trying to hitch a ride. She says the man repeatedly asked to get in the car, even reaching for the door handle.>>
Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the air bags from deploying.>>
Police: Hartford man drove stolen car to court for stolen car charge
HARFORD, Conn. - Police say a man answering to a stolen car charge drove a stolen car to court in Connecticut. Authorities say 25-year-old Jonathan Rivera was at the Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle from February.>>
Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours. The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.>>
Spokane teen organizes event for mental health awareness
SPOKANE, Wash.- We shared a story last year about a local teen wanting to make a difference in bringing mental health awareness and suicide prevention to her classmates. After months of planning, her efforts are paying off. She planned an event to help prevent young people from taking their own lives. On Wednesday, Jackee Smith brought several counselors and groups together after school.>>
Clarkston Police, WSP investigating 1990 cold case murder
CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Unit and the Clarkston Police Department reported Wednesday that they are collaboratively investigating the 1990 unsolved homicide of Toni Ann Tedder. Tedder, who was 18 at the time of her death, died from a knife wound on July 28, 1990 while sleeping on a couch at the family home in the 500 block of 7th Street.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, March 7th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, March 7th.>>
Grant County deputies release video of convenience store robbery
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office released video Wednesday of a robbery that happened last month in the hope that someone will recognize the person in the video making off with the convenience store's safe. It happened on February 19 at the Outpost Grocery in Schwana.>>
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.>>
Moses Lake teens anonymously donate American flag to replace homeowner's tattered one
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A random act of kindness performed by two brothers in Moses Lake is getting a great deal of attention on social media. On Sunday, Junior Villarreal of Moses Lake posted a picture on his Facebook page, asking for help identifying a teen who dropped off an American flag on his porch. "...I just bought a house that has a flag pole with a old tore up flag still on it and wasn't gonna change it out until the weather got better>>
Florida's school safety bill now in hands of Gov. Rick Scott
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers. The state House narrowly passed it Wednesday after a narrow Senate vote on Monday. The 67-50 House vote reflected a mix of Republicans and Democrats in support and opposition.>>
