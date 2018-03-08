Fatal hit-and-run crash closes Interstate 5 near Lakewood - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fatal hit-and-run crash closes Interstate 5 near Lakewood

Posted:
LAKEWOOD, Wash -

Authorities say a hit-and-run crash that killed three people has closed all lanes of Interstate 5 southbound and three lanes northbound near Lakewood.
  
The Washington State Patrol says a 23-year-old man was swerving across the southbound lanes when he struck a car at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday. That vehicle rolled over, killing three people inside, and its engine block launched into the northbound lanes, prompted another crash. No one was hurt in that crash.
  
The 23-year-old kept going but was subsequently arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide. Investigators say an off-duty Seattle Police Department dispatcher saw the crash and gave detailed information about where the driver fled, and when they found the car a woman was outside it trying to rip off its bumper.
  
Troopers say the driver had no driver's license and is suspected of being under the influence. A stolen firearm was also found in the vehicle.
  
Investigators said the lanes would remain closed during at least part of the morning commute.

    •   