Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. -

One woman is dead following a house fire in the Perry District Thursday morning. 

Firefighters were called to a home near S. Ivory and E. Newark, just north of Grant Park. Firefighters confirm the body of an elderly woman was found in the home. A deceased dog was also found. 

The identity of the woman has not been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Roads in the area will be closed while crews investigate. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

