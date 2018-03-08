Stand-your-ground legislation heads to Idaho House - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Stand-your-ground legislation heads to Idaho House

Posted: Updated:
BOISE, Idaho -

A proposal seeking to codify existing case law surrounding protections for a person who uses deadly force under a serious threat of harm is on its way to the Idaho House.
  
The House State Affairs Committee agreed on Thursday to send SB 1313 to the full House for debate with just three members opposing. The bill has already passed the Senate.
  
If approved, the bill would expand the definition of justifiable homicide to include defending one's place of employment or an occupied vehicle and not just while defending one's home.
  
Supporters of the bill say case law and jury instruction have already established so-called "stand your ground policies" in Idaho, but the principles need to be placed in state law.
  
Critics counter that it encourages people to "shoot first, ask questions later."

