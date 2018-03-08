PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
PHOTO: Facebook PHOTO: Facebook
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho -

Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. 

The slide happened about 13 miles east of Coeur d'Alene. 

Idaho State Police say one lane of I-90 will be blocked for up to 3 days while they clean up and assess the hillside. 

Officials on scene told KHQ's Joe McHale that rock slides are common this time of year due to freeze/thaw cycles. They say this hillside didn't show any signs that it was vulnerable.

PHOTOS: MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE

KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:22 PM EST2018-03-08 21:22:24 GMT

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

    >>

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

    >>

  • Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Thursday, March 8 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-03-08 13:31:00 GMT

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.  The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.

    >>

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.  The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.

    >>

  • Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire

    Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:43 AM EST2018-03-08 16:43:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead following a house fire in the Perry District Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a home near S. Ivory and E. Newark, just north of Grant Park. Firefighters confirm the body of an elderly woman was found in the home. A deceased dog was also found. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead following a house fire in the Perry District Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a home near S. Ivory and E. Newark, just north of Grant Park. Firefighters confirm the body of an elderly woman was found in the home. A deceased dog was also found. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police find bombs in downtown Long Beach, WA

    Police find bombs in downtown Long Beach, WA

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:41 PM EST2018-03-08 22:41:01 GMT

    LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Police say they have found and detonated two bombs left in downtown Long Beach, Washington. The Chinook Observer reports the devices were found on Monday after receiving a report of a suspicious bag left near public restrooms. Police Officer Jeff Cutting found the bag contained jars filled with a gelatin material and wires. He asked dispatch to contact the State Patrol Bomb squad, which arrived four hours later. The bombs contained shrapnel, gunshot sh...

    >>

    LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Police say they have found and detonated two bombs left in downtown Long Beach, Washington. The Chinook Observer reports the devices were found on Monday after receiving a report of a suspicious bag left near public restrooms. Police Officer Jeff Cutting found the bag contained jars filled with a gelatin material and wires. He asked dispatch to contact the State Patrol Bomb squad, which arrived four hours later. The bombs contained shrapnel, gunshot sh...

    >>

  • WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off

    WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-03-08 21:46:19 GMT

    BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face.  Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside. 

    >>

    BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face.  Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:22 PM EST2018-03-08 21:22:24 GMT

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

    >>

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

    >>
    •   