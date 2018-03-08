PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police.

The slide happened about 13 miles east of Coeur d'Alene.

Idaho State Police say one lane of I-90 will be blocked for up to 3 days while they clean up and assess the hillside.

Officials on scene told KHQ's Joe McHale that rock slides are common this time of year due to freeze/thaw cycles. They say this hillside didn't show any signs that it was vulnerable.

Officials tell me there is a possibility this rock slide will trigger another one. That's why they are being overly precious and don't plan on opening the second lane anytime soon. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/9AWzMqlw5N — Joe McHale KHQ (@JoeMcHale) March 8, 2018

??Traffic Alert ?? there is a ROCK SLIDE on I-90 on 4th of July Pass the westbound lanes are blocked. — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) March 8, 2018

