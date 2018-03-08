Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police.

The slide happened about 13 miles east of Coeur d'Alene.

??Traffic Alert ?? there is a ROCK SLIDE on I-90 on 4th of July Pass the westbound lanes are blocked. — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) March 8, 2018

KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.