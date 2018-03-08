Rock slide on 4th of July Pass - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho -

Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. 

The slide happened about 13 miles east of Coeur d'Alene. 

KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

    •   