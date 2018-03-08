UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass

One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.

The slide happened around 10 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes, 13 miles east of Coeur d'Alene.

Officials with the Idaho Transportation Department say heavy moisture from freeze/thaw cycles caused the hillside to give way. They say there were no warning signs that the hillside was unstable.

No one was hurt and there are no reports of damaged vehicles.

The slide happened about 13 miles east of Coeur d'Alene.

The slide happened about 13 miles east of Coeur d'Alene.

Idaho State Police say one lane of I-90 will be blocked for up to 3 days while they clean up and assess the hillside.

Officials on scene told KHQ's Joe McHale that rock slides are common this time of year due to freeze/thaw cycles. They say this hillside didn't show any signs that it was vulnerable.

Officials tell me there is a possibility this rock slide will trigger another one. That's why they are being overly precious and don't plan on opening the second lane anytime soon. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/9AWzMqlw5N — Joe McHale KHQ (@JoeMcHale) March 8, 2018

??Traffic Alert ?? there is a ROCK SLIDE on I-90 on 4th of July Pass the westbound lanes are blocked. — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) March 8, 2018

