Level III sex offender living in north Spokane

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office released a notification on Thursday advising citizens of a Level III sex offender in our area.

38-year-old Joshua C. Epperson was convicted of 3rd Degree Rape in 2003 and now resides near Division and Longfellow.

The Sheriff's Office says Epperson has served his sentence and wants to stress he is not wanted at this time.

"This notification is not intended to increase fear, rather it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Thursday. "Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses."