Level III sex offender living in north Spokane
Rock slide on 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.>>
Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours. The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.>>
Sheriff: Body found near Washington bunker was decapitated
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California. The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.>>
Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead following a house fire in the Perry District Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a home near S. Ivory and E. Newark, just north of Grant Park. Firefighters confirm the body of an elderly woman was found in the home. A deceased dog was also found.>>
Clarkston Police, WSP investigating 1990 cold case murder
CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Unit and the Clarkston Police Department reported Wednesday that they are collaboratively investigating the 1990 unsolved homicide of Toni Ann Tedder. Tedder, who was 18 at the time of her death, died from a knife wound on July 28, 1990 while sleeping on a couch at the family home in the 500 block of 7th Street.>>
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was arrested for after throwing lit Molotov cocktails into a Spokane home on July 21, 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. The sentencing was handed down this week in a Spokane court. 38-year old Cameron Butler formerly of Broward County, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2017 to Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (a Molotov cocktail), Interstate Stalking, and Possession of Child Pornography.>>
Trump announces tariffs on steel, aluminum
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is announcing steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to address what he says is an "assault on our country." Trump says a 25 percent tax will apply to steel imports, and 10 percent will be added to aluminum brought into the U.S. Trump says the excess of imported steel and aluminum is a "travesty" and hurts American workers and industry.>>
Tennessee shop clerk shoots suspected shoplifter in foot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities have arrested a shop clerk who they say shot a suspected shoplifter. News outlets cite a Metro Nashville police affidavit that says 32-year-old Devereaux Evans told police he chased a man who stole two lighters from a Family Dollar store, and shot him in the foot.>>
Level III sex offender living in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office released a notification on Thursday advising citizens of a Level III sex offender in our area. 38-year-old Joshua C. Epperson was convicted of 3rd Degree Rape in 2003 and now resides near Division and Longfellow. The Sheriff's Office says Epperson has served his sentence and wants to stress he is not wanted at this time.>>
Rock slide on 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.>>
Stand-your-ground legislation heads to Idaho House
BOISE, Idaho - A proposal seeking to codify existing case law surrounding protections for a person who uses deadly force under a serious threat of harm is on its way to the Idaho House. The House State Affairs Committee agreed on Thursday to send SB 1313 to the full House for debate with just three members opposing. The bill has already passed the Senate.>>
Women's Day: McDonald's flips its arches to "W"
KHQ.COM - McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a "W'' - a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day. The upside-down logo appeared Thursday on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts.>>
Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead following a house fire in the Perry District Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a home near S. Ivory and E. Newark, just north of Grant Park. Firefighters confirm the body of an elderly woman was found in the home. A deceased dog was also found.>>
Fatal hit-and-run crash closes Interstate 5 near Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Authorities say a hit-and-run crash that killed three people has closed all lanes of Interstate 5 southbound and three lanes northbound near Lakewood. The Washington State Patrol says a 23-year-old man was swerving across the southbound lanes when he struck a car at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.>>
Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the air bags from deploying.>>
Police: Hartford man drove stolen car to court for stolen car charge
HARFORD, Conn. - Police say a man answering to a stolen car charge drove a stolen car to court in Connecticut. Authorities say 25-year-old Jonathan Rivera was at the Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle from February.>>
