Tennessee shop clerk shoots suspected shoplifter in foot

Authorities have arrested a shop clerk who they say shot a suspected shoplifter.



News outlets cite a Metro Nashville police affidavit that says 32-year-old Devereaux Evans told police he chased a man who stole two lighters from a Family Dollar store, and shot him in the foot. Authorities say Evans initially denied shooting the man, but police say they found security footage that showed Evans appearing to hide a handgun that they later recovered.



Tennessee law does not provide for a self-defense argument in chasing an unarmed shoplifting suspect and opening fire.



Evans is charged with felony aggravated assault. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.



The unidentified shoplifting suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to be charged with misdemeanor theft.

