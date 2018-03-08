WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother f - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off

BREMERTON, Wash -

A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face. 

Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside. The owner of the truck tries to stop him, but the suspect drove off, dragging her with him. He didn't get far. 

The suspect punched the owner and crashed the truck before bailing and fleeing on foot. 

Bremerton Police had two officers nearby and they were able to quickly find the suspect, who continued to run from them. 

During the pursuit, the suspect tried to elude police by gaining access to parked cars, hiding in the bed of a pickup, and even entering a home. 

The suspect fled the house when he heard sirens, but by this time the area was saturated with officers and the suspect was eventually taken into custody. 

The suspect was treated on scene by medics, and according to Bremerton Police, kicked a medic in the face. 

It is believed the suspect was on drugs during the entire event. 

"Officers learned the victim’s two-year-old child was in the truck when the suspect attempted to drive it away," Bremerton Police said. "Thankfully, the female victim was successfully able to fight off the suspect’s attempts to steal her truck."

The suspect was booked into jail after being medically cleared. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

