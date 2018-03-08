Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 8th

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 8thPosted: Updated:
UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.>>
WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off
BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face. Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside.>>
Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours. The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.>>
Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead following a house fire in the Perry District Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a home near S. Ivory and E. Newark, just north of Grant Park. Firefighters confirm the body of an elderly woman was found in the home. A deceased dog was also found.>>
Sheriff: Body found near Washington bunker was decapitated
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California. The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.>>
Fatal hit-and-run crash closes Interstate 5 near Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Authorities say a hit-and-run crash that killed three people has closed all lanes of Interstate 5 southbound and three lanes northbound near Lakewood. The Washington State Patrol says a 23-year-old man was swerving across the southbound lanes when he struck a car at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.>>
One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit>>
Man puts knife to teen's throat near Shadle Park, steals skateboard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son. What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's>>
2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years
SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.>>
UPDATE: Teen who escaped from Whitman County Juvenile Department arrested near Lapwai
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage boy who escaped from the custody of the Juvenile Department. The suspect, 17-year-old Lance Antilla, had been arrested Tuesday for theft of a motor vehicle and was turned over to the custody of the Whitman County Juvenile Department. Around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, it was discovered that Antilla had escaped.>>
Slick thinking: Animal control rescues raccoon stuck in generator
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - NBC - It was all in a day's work for slick animal control officials Wednesday in San Francisco as they rescued a raccoon that found itself in a rather precarious position. The raccoon was found stuck in a generator on the City College of San Francisco campus, according to Acting Lt. Eleanor Sadler of San Francisco Animal Care & Control. The animal's head was protruding through a small opening at the front of the>>
Fire damages 32-unit apartment complex in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - At 5:50 PM on Thursday, Pullman Fire Department responded to a reported structure at the Morton St Apartments. Fire department arrived to find a second floor apartment with fire coming from the doorway and windows. Officers from the Pullman Police Department evacuated the remaining occupancies, while the fire department made an attack from the outside before moving inside to finish extinguishing the fire.>>
Allegations of domestic violence come to light against former President of Spokane NAACP
SPOKANE, Wash. - "To our brothers, fathers, sons and friends. Stand with us and end sexual harassment and end sexual assault." City of Spokane Mayor David Condon and former Spokane NAACP President Phil Tyler, in partnership with other local leaders, released a video Thursday, urging an end to violence against women. Following the release of the video, allegations of domestic violence are coming to light against Tyler himself, in claims made by Tyler's ex-wives.>>
Man accused of urinating in co-worker’s water bottle for months after she denied his advances
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - A 47-year-old Minnesota man is accused of urinating in his co-worker’s beverage on multiple occasions after she denied his advances. Now he's facing charges. WCCO News reports that Conrrado Cruz Perez has been charged with two counts of adulterating a substance with bodily fluids. According to a Ramsey County court document, the 42-year-old woman called police in October, saying a baker at the Perkins>>
NWS explains how a rock slide may have happened
Spokane, Wash. On Thursday morning a rock slide occurred Covering I-90 with tons of rocks and mud at the Fourth of July Pass. KHQ traveled to the National Weather Service offices to ask them how something like this could have happened "There's a lot of things that go into creating a landslide because it can be a froze freeze cycle, it can be over saturated soil or other factors," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeffrey Cote.>>
Legislature narrowly OKs change to police deadly force law
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers have voted to make it easier to prosecute police who commit bad shootings, updating a law that made it uniquely difficult to hold officers criminally liable. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the measure, ending years of wrestling over the existing law, which forces prosecutors to prove the officers acted with malice - a hurdle no other state has. Activists had gathered enough signatures to force a vote on the measure on the November ba...>>
