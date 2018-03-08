Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 8th

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man wants to parlay his heartbreak into a happy ending for another couple.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Steven Crocker is soliciting stories from couples who want to tie the knot, but can't afford a ring. To the victors go the spoils of his own romance that ended a month before his planned proposal last year: a $1,700 diamond ring.

Crocker said after some "sad music and lots of crying," he took the ring back last week from his mother, who had confiscated it because it was too hard for him to look at. The WAVY-TV camera operator says he and some friends will evaluate short videos from hopeful couples.

He says the giveaway is "more about hope than loss" - and that matchmaking offers have already come in.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Residents near San Diego are warned to watch out for a four-legged fugitive: a 5 ½-foot monitor lizard that wriggled out of its cage.

Mike Estevez tells KGTV that a 35-pound reptile named Bubbles was last seen on Sunday at his store, Mike's Pets in Spring Valley.

Estevez says the carnivorous critter probably managed to escape through a tiny crevice at the bottom of a cage.

Security camera footage shows Bubbles sauntering toward the rear of the store.

Estevez says Bubbles is good around people and often roams the store while customers are around.

But he's advising anyone who sees the reptile not to try grabbing him.

San Diego County's Animal Services department is assisting in the search.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANTHEM, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona teen says she was denied service at a Starbucks drive-thru after she tried to order a Frappuccino while on a horse.

KNXV-TV in Phoenix reports a Starbucks in Anthem, Arizona, recently told Aspen Cline it wouldn't serve her when she and her horse, Scout, galloped to the drive-thru.

Cline says the barista didn't give a reason and only said the store couldn't take her order. The teen says she also had planned to give her horse some cream.

Starbucks told the station that drive-thru windows were only for cars out of safety reasons.

However, there are a number of videos online of horse riders ordering lattes at Starbucks drive-thru windows.

Cline says she wanted the horse drive-thru experience for her birthday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a large brawl that spilled out of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in New Jersey left two people injured, including an employee who tried to break up the fight.

Deptford police arrived at Sunday night to find a fight involving as many as 20 people. It's unclear what sparked the massive brawl at the family restaurant chain that provides entertainment largely targeted to children.

A woman had a minor stab wound to the hip but declined medical treatment. The employee had a cut on his left hand.

Two women from Philadelphia were taken into custody. Authorities say 47-year-old Tracy Jones faces aggravated assault charges, while 24-year-old Stephanie Levengood is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

It wasn't known Monday if either woman has retained an attorney

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HIGHGATE, Vt. (AP) - Officials say a dairy truck driver caught on surveillance camera urinating near dairy cows in Vermont has been fired.

Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said investigators are looking into the matter. Local police also have been contacted.

Darleen Tremblay of Tremblay Farm in Highgate tells WCAX-TV that she was "shattered" when the surveillance footage came to her attention.

There have been no charges. But Monica Massey of the Dairy Farmers of America said the driver's behavior was unacceptable regardless of whether any laws were broken.

WCAX-TV reports that the dairy driver's name has not been released. The driver has been terminated because of what happened.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) - Police say a New Hampshire man is facing charges for using a front-end loader to push a pickup truck down a highway in the town of Ossipee.

Officials say a family dispute boiled over when 55-year-old Edward Evans used his company's construction equipment to flip the truck on its side and push it 1,000 feet down Route 16.

He deposited it at an auto repair shop.

Ossipee Police Sgt. Anthony Castaldo said the incident started with a report of an assault on Feb. 22. Evans faces charges including assault and reckless operation.

Evans is free on $5,000 personal recognizance bail. He said Saturday from his Wolfeboro home that it "wouldn't be a good idea" to comment on pending criminal charges.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A tractor-trailer driver transporting privately owned luxury cars may have made an expensive mistake when he got trapped under a Delaware overpass.

The News Journal cites a Wilmington police report that says the driver erroneously thought he could clear the bridge Wednesday, but got stuck. The damage extended to several of the Porsches, Maseratis, Bentleys and other cars that were being transported in an enclosed, climate-controlled environment from Florida to Delaware.

Authorities say the roadway was blocked for nine hours, until police and a towing company were able to partially disassemble the trailer to free it. The overpass did not sustain any damage.

The driver was cited for inattentive driving.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See ya later, alligator!

When this reptile decided to do a little "window shopping" outside the consignment antique shop Junque in the Trunk, in Flagler Beach, Florida, Denise Nichols-Gearhardt pulled out her phone to record the visitor.

"I called the non-emergency number for Flagler Beach, simply because we have other business in the mall, and I was worried someone would step outside and startle him," Nichols-Gearhardt told FOX 35. "The alligator, seeing the reflection in the door of America's Donuts, tapped his nose against the door. ... We joked that he was trying to get a donut!"

Nichols-Gearhardt explained that there are retention ponds on either side of the building, and she believed the alligator was going from one to the other.

"They have used the parking lot before. About a year ago, one crossed through the lot, but this guy wanted to use the sidewalk," she added. "I am a native Floridian, and am not spooked by them, but I do know not to startle them and to get out of their way!"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A 64-year-old photographer and a 22-year-old model have each been fined $300 for staging a nude photo shoot at a busy Pennsylvania strip mall on a Saturday morning.

The shoot happened last April at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville, about 14 miles east of Pittsburgh, while shocked shoppers looked on, PennLive.com reported.

According to TribLive.com, model Chelsea Guerra walked around the mall wearing only thigh-high stockings and high-heeled shoes while Michael Warnock snapped photos.

Guerra defended the shoot in an interview with Upgruv.com.

"My nude modeling is honest work, and I use it mostly to fund my college career," she told the website.

According to a deal reached with prosecutors, other charges such as indecent exposure and disorderly conduct were dropped.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lawyers across the state of Utah on Monday all received one very Not Safe For Work image in their email inboxes: a photo of a topless woman.

The photo was sent in an email advertising the upcoming Utah State Bar's annual spring convention in St. George, Fox 13 reported. The Bar confirmed to the station that it did, indeed, send the email out, and also apologized on Twitter.

"We are horrified," John Baldwin, executive director of the Bar, told Fox 13 in an email. "We are investigating to discover how this occurred. Our goal is to find out what happened and insure it never happens again."

Communications director Matt Page told The Salt Lake Tribune that the email was created "in-house," and said he himself made the image advertising the spring event - which didn't include a picture of a topless woman.

Twitter was abuzz with news of the email throughout the afternoon, with one user warning Utah lawyers: "DO NOT OPEN THE LATEST STATE BAR EMAIL AT WORK! VERY NSFW AND I CANT STOP LAUGHING."

Another lawyer joked that he wants $100 deducted from his next Bar dues "to compensate for my loss of innocence."