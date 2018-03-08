Police find bombs in downtown Long Beach, WA

(AP) - Police say they have found and detonated two bombs left in downtown Long Beach, Washington.



The Chinook Observer reports the devices were found on Monday after receiving a report of a suspicious bag left near public restrooms. Police Officer Jeff Cutting found the bag contained jars filled with a gelatin material and wires. He asked dispatch to contact the State Patrol Bomb squad, which arrived four hours later.



The bombs contained shrapnel, gunshot shells and rat poison, Cutting said. They were buried in the ground and detonated.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/8/2018 1:55:56 PM (GMT -8:00)