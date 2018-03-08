Police, college students search for body of Idaho woman

(AP) - Police and college students are using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar to search for the body of a southwestern Idaho woman who has been missing for more than 50 years.



Nampa police officers and geophysics students from Boise State University began the search Wednesday, targeting areas underneath the Nampa School District administration building.



They were looking for the remains of Lillian Richey, a 51-year-old woman who disappeared from her Nampa home in 1964.



Police say her body has been rumored to be hidden underneath the building, which was under construction at the time of her disappearance.



The searchers were using the dogs to identify areas of interest. The students were then using radar to search for anomalies in the soil.



The search was expected to last a few days.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/8/2018 7:50:20 AM (GMT -8:00)