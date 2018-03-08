Police, college students search for body of Idaho woman

Police, college students search for body of Idaho womanPosted: Updated:
PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.>>
Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours. The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.>>
Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead following a house fire in the Perry District Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a home near S. Ivory and E. Newark, just north of Grant Park. Firefighters confirm the body of an elderly woman was found in the home. A deceased dog was also found.>>
WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off
BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face. Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside.>>
Sheriff: Body found near Washington bunker was decapitated
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California. The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.>>
Fatal hit-and-run crash closes Interstate 5 near Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Authorities say a hit-and-run crash that killed three people has closed all lanes of Interstate 5 southbound and three lanes northbound near Lakewood. The Washington State Patrol says a 23-year-old man was swerving across the southbound lanes when he struck a car at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.>>
LabCorp to lay off nearly 200 employees in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - LabCorp confirmed Thursday it will lay off close to 200 employees here in the coming months, according to the Spokane Journal. "We've tried to be upfront as much as possible, and by November and December last year began informing employees that we would be eliminating positions in 2018," Don Von Hagen, vice president of corporate communications told the Journal. "It'll be just under 200 workers affected, about 195>>
Bones found in 1940 belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis claims
A new scientific study by a University of Tennessee professor claims that bones found in 1940 on the island of Nikumaroro belong to aviator Amelia Earhart, who disappeared as she piloted her plane across the Pacific Ocean in 1937. The study, conducted by Professor Richard L. Jantz, suggests that a human skull was discovered by a British expedition exploring the island for settlement. The expedition’s officer ordered a more thorough search of the area, which ...>>
Judge to hear motions to overturn Montana murder convictions
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A state judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday in Helena in the Montana Innocence Project's effort to overturn what it says are the wrongful convictions of two men in a 1994 murder, even as the victim's family argues there was plenty of evidence to convict them. Motions in the case say new DNA evidence links the murder of Donna Meagher to another man - David Wayne Nelson - who is serving a life sentence>>
Benton County judge arrested for DUI
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Benton County judge was arrested for allegedly driving drunk when he crashed his car near his Badger Canyon home. The Tri-City Herald reports 55-year-old Terry Tanner pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a gross misdemeanor DUI charge in Benton County District Court. Court documents show that emergency dispatchers were called at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday about a crashed Cadillac with a driver sleeping behind the wheel. Documents say Benton Cou...>>
Police, college students search for body of Idaho woman
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Police and college students are using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar to search for the body of a southwestern Idaho woman who has been missing for more than 50 years. Nampa police officers and geophysics students from Boise State University began the search Wednesday, targeting areas underneath the Nampa School District administration building. They were looking for the remains of Lillian Richey, a 51-year-old woman who disappeared from her ...>>
Police find bombs in downtown Long Beach, WA
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Police say they have found and detonated two bombs left in downtown Long Beach, Washington. The Chinook Observer reports the devices were found on Monday after receiving a report of a suspicious bag left near public restrooms. Police Officer Jeff Cutting found the bag contained jars filled with a gelatin material and wires. He asked dispatch to contact the State Patrol Bomb squad, which arrived four hours later. The bombs contained shrapnel, gunshot sh...>>
WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off
BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face. Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside.>>
PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.>>
Trump announces tariffs on steel, aluminum
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is announcing steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to address what he says is an "assault on our country." Trump says a 25 percent tax will apply to steel imports, and 10 percent will be added to aluminum brought into the U.S. Trump says the excess of imported steel and aluminum is a "travesty" and hurts American workers and industry.>>
Tennessee shop clerk shoots suspected shoplifter in foot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities have arrested a shop clerk who they say shot a suspected shoplifter. News outlets cite a Metro Nashville police affidavit that says 32-year-old Devereaux Evans told police he chased a man who stole two lighters from a Family Dollar store, and shot him in the foot.>>
