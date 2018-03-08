Benton County judge arrested for DUI

(AP) - A Benton County judge was arrested for allegedly driving drunk when he crashed his car near his Badger Canyon home.



The Tri-City Herald reports 55-year-old Terry Tanner pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a gross misdemeanor DUI charge in Benton County District Court.



Court documents show that emergency dispatchers were called at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday about a crashed Cadillac with a driver sleeping behind the wheel.



Documents say Benton County sheriff's deputies found Tanner about 300 feet away from the sedan.



A deputy wrote that Tanner said he had been driving the Cadillac after drinking at a Kennewick restaurant.



A search warrant was granted to draw Tanner's blood, which will be sent to a state lab to determine his blood-alcohol level at the time.



Tanner was released on his personal recognizance. It's unclear if he will be back on the bench this week.



___



Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/8/2018 6:35:14 AM (GMT -8:00)