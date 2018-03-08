Benton County judge arrested for DUI - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Benton County judge arrested for DUI

RICHLAND, Wash. -

 (AP) - A Benton County judge was arrested for allegedly driving drunk when he crashed his car near his Badger Canyon home.
  
The Tri-City Herald reports 55-year-old Terry Tanner pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a gross misdemeanor DUI charge in Benton County District Court.
  
Court documents show that emergency dispatchers were called at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday about a crashed Cadillac with a driver sleeping behind the wheel.
  
Documents say Benton County sheriff's deputies found Tanner about 300 feet away from the sedan.
  
A deputy wrote that Tanner said he had been driving the Cadillac after drinking at a Kennewick restaurant.
  
A search warrant was granted to draw Tanner's blood, which will be sent to a state lab to determine his blood-alcohol level at the time.
  
Tanner was released on his personal recognizance. It's unclear if he will be back on the bench this week.
  
Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/8/2018 6:35:14 AM (GMT -8:00)

  • UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:48 PM EST2018-03-09 00:48:09 GMT

  • Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Thursday, March 8 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-03-08 13:31:00 GMT

  • Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:43 AM EST2018-03-08 16:43:02 GMT

  • UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:48 PM EST2018-03-09 00:48:09 GMT

  • Greek driver, 80, arrested for going wrong way on highway

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:47 PM EST2018-03-09 00:47:41 GMT

  • LabCorp to lay off nearly 200 employees in Spokane

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:39 PM EST2018-03-09 00:39:11 GMT

